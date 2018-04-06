Sens win first game under new extras rule

In the first game played under the Minor Leagues' new extra innings rule, Harrisburg scored four times in the 13th and held on for a season-opening win on Thursday at Prince George's Stadium.

On a cold night in Bowie, the Harrisburg Senators and Bowie Baysox could be forgiven for getting excited about a rule that might get them into warm clubhouses as quickly as possible. They just executed so well that it didn't quite turn out that way.

The new rule places a runner at second base to begin each frame past the regularly scheduled nine. In its first two innings of use, it served its purpose: generating runs. The teams traded runs in the 10th and 11th followed by a scoreless 12th before Harrisburg took control.

Taylor Gushue, who made the last out of the 12th, started the 13th at second base and took third on a single to center field by Dan Gamache. As Gushue was thrown out at the plate on a fielder's choice off the bat of Kelvin Gutierrez, Gamache moved up to second and scored on Yadiel Hernandez's single to center. One out later, Zach Collier clobbered a game-breaking, three-run homer.

As the clubs exited regulation at 4-4, Harrisburg's Daniel Johnson -- the Nationals' No. 9 prospect -- trotted out to second base to begin the 10th as the first inning-opening runner in the Minors. He remained there until Gamache came through with a two-out RBI single.

Bowie's Corban Joseph took his place at second to begin the bottom of the 10th as a pinch-runner for Aderlin Rodriguez, the Baysox cleanup hitter who struck out to end the ninth. After moving to third on a groundout by Anderson Feliz, Joseph scored on a sacrifice fly by Rafael Bautista to force the 11th.

Gutierrez didn't have to wait long on second to score the Sens' next go-ahead run, coming around on a leadoff single to center by Yadiel Hernandez. But Bowie answered in the bottom of the 11th when Orioles No. 7 prospect Cedric Mullins came through with a two-out triple to plate Adrian Marin.

After each club sent four batters to the plate in the 12th, Harrisburg did enough to capture its first win of the year an inning later.

Bowie's Martin Cervenka knocked in leadoff runner Feliz with a single in the bottom of the 13th and Mullins brought in two more with another base hit two batters later, but Harrisburg's Roman Mendez got Mike Yastrzemski to fly to right with the potential tying run at first to end the game after four hours and four minutes.

Harrisburg's Jacob Wilson forced extra innings by connecting on a solo homer to left-center in the top of the eighth to knot the score at 4-4, not long after Feliz belted a two-run shot to left in the seventh.

Kaleb Fleck (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs in two innings. Lucas Long (0-1) after surrendering four runs -- three earned -- on three hits in the 13th.