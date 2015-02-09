September MLB roster expansion roundup

The Show is about to get a whole cast of new characters.

Major League Baseball active rosters are set to expand on Saturday, Sept. 1 to include any members of an organization's 40-man roster, and that means several prominent prospects and other Minor Leaguers will make the jump to the game's biggest stage over the next month.

Below is a running list of prospects ranked among their system's top 30 by MLB.com and other notable names who have been summoned to the Majors as part of roster expansion. For a preview of which top 100 prospects might get the call, be sure to read the Aug. 31 Toolshed.