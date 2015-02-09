September MLB roster expansion roundup

Back to MiLB.com Home

Top 30 prospects, other notable players heading to Majors

Josh James will make his Major League debut for the Houston Astros on Saturday. (Fresno Grizzlies)

By MiLB.com Staff | September 1, 2018 1:08 PM

The Show is about to get a whole cast of new characters.

Major League Baseball active rosters are set to expand on Saturday, Sept. 1 to include any members of an organization's 40-man roster, and that means several prominent prospects and other Minor Leaguers will make the jump to the game's biggest stage over the next month. 

Below is a running list of prospects ranked among their system's top 30 by MLB.com and other notable names who have been summoned to the Majors as part of roster expansion. For a preview of which top 100 prospects might get the call, be sure to read the Aug. 31 Toolshed. 

Top 30 prospects, other notable players moved to majors
NAME POS MLB ORG MiLB TEAM 2018 NOTES
Bobby Poyner LHP BOS Triple-A Pawtucket BOS No. 20; 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in 43 IP at Triple-A; 10 K over 10 2/3 IP in MLB this season
Eric Haase C CLE Triple-A Columbus CLE No. 24; hit .236/.288/.443 in 120 games at Triple-A; Ranks fourth in the International League with 20 home runs
Sandy Baez RHP DET Double-A Erie DET No. 24; 1.54 WHIP in 103 2/3 IP at Double-A; 4 1/3 scoreless innings in one MLB game this season
Josh James RHP HOU Triple-A Fresno HOU No. 6; 3.40 ERA, 133 K in 92 2/3 IP at Triple-A; Ranks fourth in the PCL in strikeouts
Ray Black RHP SFG Triple-A Sacramento SFG No. 16; 3.16 ERA, 46 K in 25 2/3 IP at Triple-A; 22 K over 15 2/3 IP in 16 MLB games this season
Daniel Poncedeleon LHP STL Triple-A Memphis STL No. 29; 2.24 ERA, 110 K in 96 1/3 IP at Triple-A; seven appearances in MLB; underwent brain surgery in 2017 after being hit in head by line drive

