September MLB roster expansion roundup
Top 30 prospects, other notable players heading to Majors
By MiLB.com Staff | September 1, 2018 1:08 PM
The Show is about to get a whole cast of new characters.
Major League Baseball active rosters are set to expand on Saturday, Sept. 1 to include any members of an organization's 40-man roster, and that means several prominent prospects and other Minor Leaguers will make the jump to the game's biggest stage over the next month.
Below is a running list of prospects ranked among their system's top 30 by MLB.com and other notable names who have been summoned to the Majors as part of roster expansion. For a preview of which top 100 prospects might get the call, be sure to read the Aug. 31 Toolshed.
|NAME
|POS
|MLB ORG
|MiLB TEAM
|2018 NOTES
|Bobby Poyner
|LHP
|BOS
|Triple-A Pawtucket
|BOS No. 20; 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in 43 IP at Triple-A; 10 K over 10 2/3 IP in MLB this season
|Eric Haase
|C
|CLE
|Triple-A Columbus
|CLE No. 24; hit .236/.288/.443 in 120 games at Triple-A; Ranks fourth in the International League with 20 home runs
|Sandy Baez
|RHP
|DET
|Double-A Erie
|DET No. 24; 1.54 WHIP in 103 2/3 IP at Double-A; 4 1/3 scoreless innings in one MLB game this season
|Josh James
|RHP
|HOU
|Triple-A Fresno
|HOU No. 6; 3.40 ERA, 133 K in 92 2/3 IP at Triple-A; Ranks fourth in the PCL in strikeouts
|Ray Black
|RHP
|SFG
|Triple-A Sacramento
|SFG No. 16; 3.16 ERA, 46 K in 25 2/3 IP at Triple-A; 22 K over 15 2/3 IP in 16 MLB games this season
|Daniel Poncedeleon
|LHP
|STL
|Triple-A Memphis
|STL No. 29; 2.24 ERA, 110 K in 96 1/3 IP at Triple-A; seven appearances in MLB; underwent brain surgery in 2017 after being hit in head by line drive
