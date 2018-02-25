Angels' Ohtani makes Spring Training debut

Shohei Ohtani, MLB.com's No. 1 overall prospect , gave up two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1 1/3 innings in Los Angeles' 6-5 walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Angels fans finally got their first look at their team's off-season prize on Saturday.

Ohtani surrendered a double to the first batter he faced, shortstop Jonathan Villar. The right-hander bounced back to strike out two of the next four Brewers, but Villar came across with a run when catcher Martin Maldonado made a throwing error after a wild pitch.

Ohtani faced two more batters in the second inning. He served up a leadoff homer to Keon Broxton, then got Nick Franklin to fly out before being lifted for Eduardo Paredes. The 23-year-old from Japan retired four of the seven batters he faced.

"Honestly, I didn't feel a lot of nervousness," Ohtani told MLB.com via interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. "I felt like I was pitching in Japan again. But it's the beginning of the year, first game of the year, and obviously I'm not at 100 percent. I'm still going to try and work my way up there."

Signed by the Angels in December, Ohtani is looking to become the first two-way player in the Majors in the modern era. He has yet to make his offensive debut.

"To get him out there the first time was great," Angels manager Mike Scioscia told MLB.com. "He threw all his pitches. Some were really what we would expect them to be and some he just lost his release point on. But it's a step forward, for sure."

Angels No. 4 prospect Jahmai Jones singled and scored a run.

Athletics 8, Padres 3 Box

A's top prospect Franklin Barreto took Tyson Ross deep for a solo shot in the first inning of his spring debut. The No. 66 overall prospect plated another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Padres No. 12 prospect Franchy Cordero also homered in the opening inning. The two-run shot was his only hit in two at-bats.

Rockies 11, Reds 4 Box

Fighting for the job as the team's Opening Day first baseman, Rockies' No. 3 prospect Ryan McMahon recorded a hit and an RBI for the second consecutive game to open Cactus League play. MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect singled twice and walked, driving in two runs and scoring a pair. Reds No. 25 prospect Alex Blandino doubled and scored twice.

Indians 11, D-backs 2 Box

Greg Allen, Cleveland's ninth-ranked prospect, went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while sixth-ranked Yu-Cheng Chang singled, walked and scored a run. Indians No. 20 prospect Eric Haase chipped in a solo homer and a double, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Giants 9, Dodgers 3 Box

Giants No. 21 prospect Miguel Gomez went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Dodgers No. 15 prospect Edwin Rios collected two singles and scored twice, while 24th-ranked Kyle Farmer was 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Phillies 9, Orioles (ss) 6 Box

Slugging catcher Jorge Alfaro belted a grand slam, singled and walked on a perfect day at the plate for Philadelphia. Top Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford scoring a run and played errorless ball at shortstop, while Roman Quinn collected an RBI knock and crossed the dish. Backstop Chance Sisco, Baltimore's No. 3 prospect, singled and scored, while seventh-ranked Cedric Mullins and eighth-ranked Anthony Santander combined to reach four times, plate a run and score two. Mullins notched an outfield assist and Santander stole a base. O's No. 13 prospect D.J. Stewart had two hits.

Marlins 3, Nationals 2 Box

Marlins No. 3 prospect Sandy Alcantara entered in the third and struck out one over two perfect innings. Sixteenth-ranked Merandy Gonzalez fanned a pair in a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save. Magneuris Sierra went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Miami, while top Nationals prospect Victor Robles contributed a hit.

Cardinals 10, Mets 5 Box

Randy Arozarena and Adonis Garcia -- both of whom debuted in the St. Louis system last year after defecting from Cuba -- homered on two-hit days. Arozarena, the Cards' No. 11 prospect, plated two runs; Garcia doubled and finished with three RBIs and an outfield assist. No. 46 overall prospect Carson Kelly doubled, walked and scored for the Cardinals, while right-hander Ryan Helsley allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings for the win. Tenth-ranked Mets prospect Luis Guillorme went yard.

Astros 6, Braves 1 Box

Eighth-ranked Astros prospect David Paulino, who was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test last year and underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in October, allowed one hit and fanned three in two scoreless innings. Garrett Stubbs, Houston's No. 24 prospect, singled in a run and scored, while Ryne Birk was 3-for-3 with a run scored. Braves No. 4 prospect Mike Soroka struck out one and allowed one hit -- a solo homer by Yuli Gurriel -- in one inning.

Yankees 4, Pirates 1 Box

No. 44 overall prospect Estevan Florial tripled and No. 65 overall prospect Miguel Andujar singled and scored a run for New York, who got a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning from 20th-ranked Billy McKinney. Domingo German worked around two hits and two walks, fanning two in two scoreless innings. Fifth-ranked Pirates prospect Cole Tucker doubled. Nick Kingham, rated eight spots behind Tucker, started and turned in two shutout frames, allowing two hits and striking out two.