Flaherty notches first pro complete game

Flaherty his first professional complete game, yielding two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk while fanning six to lead Triple-A Memphis to a 6-2 win over Omaha in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Werner Park. Flaherty, who has gone seven frames in consecutive starts, lowered his ERA to 2.25.

"It feels to go deep in a game any time -- beginning of the season end of the season, it just means things are going well," Flaherty said. "And I'm just trying to keep that into next start and keep starts like this going and trying to be consistent."

Staying in sync with third-ranked Cardinals prospect, catcher Carson Kelly, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound hurler felt he had the right game plan in place to attack Omaha's lineup.

"It felt good, it's good to work with Carson," Flaherty said. "He's really good back there. We're constantly communicating about what we want to do. I feel like we have a pretty good rhythm. Just with pitch calling he put down what I wanted and we just kind of rolled from there. The defense was really good all day Yairo [Munoz] has some really big plays at short -- he covered a lot of ground. Just all in all, it was just a good day for everybody."

MLB.com's No. 38 overall prospect filled in for the Cardinals in spot start on April 3 and surrendered one run on six hits with nine strikeouts against the Brewers. In three outings since being optioned back to Memphis, Flaherty sports a 0.75 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 20 innings. Through 18 appearances in Triple-A the past two seasons, the California native has allowed more than three runs in only one start.

On Thursday, the right-hander retired 11 of 26 hitters with three pitchers or fewer while hitting the strike zone with 67 of 95 overall pitches.

"I felt really comfortable and I was just looking to get some really quick outs," he said. "They're a team that likes to put the ball in play, so I was just trying to induce some soft contact. They hit some balls at guys and the team was able to make some plays."

Flaherty set down the first 10 Omaha batters before Ramon Torres reached on a fielding error by right fielder Adolis Garcia. After No. 7 Royals prospect Hunter Dozier was plunked on the first pitch of his at-bat, Ryan O'Hearn laced a double into center field to plate both runners. The righty got Frank Schwindel to ground out to short and Tyler Collins to fly out to left to avoid further damage.

"You've gotta remember that you've pitched in situations like that before at some point during your career," Flaherty said. "At almost all points of your life you've pitched in situations. When things kind of spiral out of control you've gotta remember to just execute your pitches and work toward executing that next one. I made a mistake to O'Hearn, he put a good swing on it with the double. But I just worked on executing and getting that next guy out and try to stop the bleeding and minimize the damage."

After cruising through the fifth and sixth on 29 pitches, Flaherty walked O'Hearn to start the seventh and gave up a one-out single to Collins. Unfazed, the 2014 first-round pick induced flyouts from Nick Dini and Jack Lopez to close the book on the game.

"The key is to keep those guys off the bases because they like to run," Flaherty said. "They're a running team, so I was really trying to keep the leadoff hitter off base and try to be as good as possible. Carson's very good back there -- he can really throw it. But any time you get the leadoff guy out it makes an inning a lot easier."

On the other side of the ball, Wilfredo Tovar homered and drove in five runs while third-ranked Cardinals prospect Carson Kelly singled, walked twice and scored two runs for the Redbirds.