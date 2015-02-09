Cards' Gorman gets four hits, four RBIs

The Cardinals' No. 3 prospect recorded a career-high four hits and drove in four runs on Sunday, leading Rookie-level Johnson City to an 8-1 triumph over Danville at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. In just over a month in the Minor Leagues, he's batting .309 with eight homers in 109 at-bats.

Gameday box score

The 19th overall pick out of a Phoenix high school, Gorman has eight multi-hit games in 29 contests and has shown an ability to control the strike zone with 20 walks.

Only 18, Gorman said he's not surprised by how quickly he's picked up the speed of pro ball.

"Not really. I'd say I've been prepared for this for some time," he said. "In the offseason, I prepared for this, and I'd have some good support.

"The whole summer circuit was like big league life. Getting to play on those big league fields, with top competition, that helped a lot. The pitchers, the speed of the game here, that's very much the same [as summer ball]."

Gorman came into Sunday's game with two hits in his previous 12 at-bats. Batting second, the left-handed hitter lined a shot to center field in the opening inning that eluded Justin Dean and went for a double. He went further -- literally -- in his second at-bat as he blasted a ball the opposite way that cleared the wall in left-center for a three-run homer.

The third baseman led off the fifth with a double, going the opposite way again.

"I just went with the pitch on [the home run]," he said. "My approach is to stay up the middle as best I can. I think I can hit any pitch. I know I've got a good lower base, but I've also got really fast hands and I'm getting stronger, more mature."

After flying to center in the sixth, Gorman beat out a grounder to first in the eighth that scored Moises Castillo, who also singled. The four RBIs matched the career high he set on June 30, when he homered twice at Kingsport.

Gorman said what's made the entry into pro ball easier is how opponents have pitched to him.

"In high school ball, I got walked a lot more," he said. "But here, guys are attacking me, they're trying very hard to get me out. It's a lot harder here, speed-wise, and I see a lot more off-speed, but it's not that much different than I got pitched in high school."

The Cardinals banged out 13 hits in support of Colin Schmid (2-0), who allowed a run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

No. 16 prospect Jonatan Machado singled and scored a run and Donivan Williams put the game out of reach with a grand slam in the fifth off Danville starter Jose Montilla (1-2).