Urias cranks three homers for Caneros

Urias homered three times to grab a share of the league lead, driving in seven runs to power the Caneros de los Mochis to an 11-6 victory over the Yaquis de Obregon at Estadio Emilio Ibarra Almada. The 24-year-old also walked and scored four times while moving into a tie with Navojoa's Jovan Rosa with nine long balls.

For much of the past decade, Ramon Urias built an impressive baseball legacy outside the United States. On Wednesday, the Cardinals' 20th-ranked prospect added to his legend with a power display that matched a Mexican Pacific League record.

Gameday box score

Obregon starter Samuel Zazueta got into trouble early and Urias made him pay, bashing a grand slam to right field before an out was recorded in the first inning. Urias ended Zazueta's outing in the third by pulling a leadoff homer over the left field fence, then walked to start the fifth before scoring on Saul Soto's base hit to left.

With one out and one on in the sixth, Urias lifted another blast out to left, widening the gap to 10-6. He had a chance to become the first player in the league's 73-year history with a four-homer game but popped out to second in the eighth.

Offseason MiLB include

Urias moved further up the leaderboards with his mammoth performance and ranks second with a .358 average and 32 RBIs. He's also second in walks (31), on-base percentage (.474) and slugging (.591).

The Magdalena de Kino, Mexico, native and brother of Padres No. 4 prospect Luis Urias posted his first career three-homer game on May 13, 2017 for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League. He closed out that season as the league leader with 91 runs scored, tied for second with 51 extra-base hits, was fourth in slugging at .577, tied for fourth with 224 total bases and finished fifth with a .433 on-base percentage.

Tweet from @LuisUrias03: 3 HR haciendo historia @ramonurias7 💪😱 s��per orgulloso hermano!

Urias signed with the Texas Rangers on Dec. 6, 2010, but did not debut stateside until this summer with Triple-A Memphis. He played two seasons in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League in 2011 and 2012 but was bought out and spent the next five years -- both summer and winter -- in Mexico.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound infielder signed with the Cardinals in January and struggled in the Pacific Coast League before finding his way with Double-A Springfield. Urias batted .333/.406/.589 with eight homers, 19 doubles, 27 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 44 games over three stints in the Texas League. He compiled a .261/.291/.430 slash line with five homers and 17 RBIs in 46 games with Memphis. St. Louis added him to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20.