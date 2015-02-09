Cardinals' O'Neill lands on disabled list

Tyler O'Neill also missed some time during Spring Training with a groin injury. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | July 6, 2018 1:53 AM ET

A few days ago, Tyler O'Neill was en route back to the Major Leagues, but now he's headed to the disabled list. The Cardinals reported Thursday that the club's second-ranked prospect went on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect went 1-for-6 after being recalled to St. Louis. O'Neill is hitting .227/.255/.455 in the Majors this season and amassing a slash ine of .304/.365/.663 with Triple-A Memphis this season. MiLB include O'Neill also was sidelined by a hamstring injury for a good portion of Spring Training. After being optioned to Minor League camp, O'Neill eventually made his debut in The Show on April 19 and has been up and down three separate times this season. Even so, he leads the Redbirds with 19 homers and stands in a four-way tie for second in the Pacific Coast League -- four off the pace of Salt Lake's Jabari Blash.

Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @joshhortonMiLB This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

