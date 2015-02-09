O'Neill logs 14th multi-homer game

St. Louis' second-ranked prospect went yard twice on a three-hit night for Triple-A Memphis to record the 14th multi-homer game of his career during a 14-4 drubbing of Salt Lake at Smith's Ballpark. O'Neill drove in three runs and scored twice while improving his Pacific Coast League average to .308.

Fresh off the first three-homer game of his career, things quickly got back to normal for Tyler O'Neill on Tuesday. At least, his version of normal.

"For me, though, the rest of this season, I just want to be the best player I can be in every moment and level I'm in and stay confident and humble to try and keep it rolling," MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect said Sunday.

His three roundtrippers in Sunday's 7-2 win against Colorado Springs gave him a share of the PCL lead. O'Neill jumped ahead of Salt Lake's Jabari Blash on Tuesday and has 25 homers to pace the circuit in just 57 Triple-A games this season. The 2013 third-round pick has gone yard at least twice in six games this season.

For the second consecutive game, the 23-year-old went back-to-back with Luke Voit in the first inning, this time putting the Redbirds up 3-0 before an out was recorded by pulling a line drive over the left-field fence.

He struck out swinging in his next two at-bats in the third and fourth and bounced out to second to begin the sixth.

Then O'Neill lined an opposite-field homer to follow Voit's three-run triple in the seventh and tacked on a base hit on the ground through the left side in his final at-bat in the ninth.

The British Columbia native has made four separate stints in the Majors this season, totaling 19 games. He went 10-for-44 (.226) with three homers -- which came in three consecutive games from May 19-21 -- and seven RBIs while striking out 20 times.

O'Neill went on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain on July 5 and stayed in Memphis upon his return on July 14, batting .333 (10-for-30) over that span.

"[The three-homer game] was really big for my confidence," the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder told MiLB.com. "Being on the DL [stinks]. Not playing [stinks]. I needed to get back in that rhythm, see pitches better and get some results. It was good for my mentality, and it helps everyone on the team. Hitting is contagious."

The five RBIs matched a career high for Voit, who also drove in a pair during a four-hit performance Sunday. Four players had three knocks in an 18-hit attack for the Redbirds, including Rangel Ravelo, who also homered twice with five RBIs and three runs. Cardinals' 11th-ranked prospect Edmundo Sosa had three hits and a run.

Angels No. 7 prospect Matt Thaiss tripled and doubled and 12th-ranked Taylor Ward doubled on a three-hit night.