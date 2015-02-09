Mets' Wilson unhittable for seven innings

The Mets right-hander struck out a career-high nine and walked three across seven hitless innings, helping lead Class A Advanced St. Lucie to a 2-0 win over Palm Beach at First Data Field.

Gameday box score

Wilson faced the minimum in the first inning, then walked Zach Kirtley to open the second before striking out the next three to escape unscathed. The only other trouble he got into was in the fourth, when he walked Nick Plummer and Dennis Ortega and they advanced on a groundout. Wilson buckled down, getting Jose Martinez to ground out to first base on the first pitch.

The 22-year-old's previous career high in strikeouts was six, accomplished twice -- on April 13 against the Fire Frogs, and once in his final appearance of 2018 last Sept. 2 for Class A Short Season Brooklyn. The right-hander finished that campaign with a 1-0 record, two saves and a 1.23 ERA while striking out 27 in 22 innings over 11 appearances. To start 2019, he sports a 2-2 record with 3.04 ERA and 22 strikeouts in five starts.

Jacob Zanon scored both of the Mets' runs, crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Vasquez in the fifth and a single from Major League veteran Jed Lowrie in the seventh.