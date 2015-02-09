Stone Crabs' McKay busts out at the plate

The third-ranked Rays prospect went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks, four RBIs and a run scored on Sunday as Class A Advanced Charlotte coasted to a 10-1 win over Bradenton at LECOM Park.

While McKay has flourished on the mound since he was promoted to the Florida State League in mid-May, the two-way phenom was 5-for-32 at the plate with one extra-base hit, five walks, two runs scored and three RBIs.

MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect turned things around quickly against the Marauders, working a seven-pitch walk off left-hander Oddy Nunez (1-5) in the opening inning. A hit batter and a balk later, McKay scored on a groundout by Rays No. 4 prospect Jesus Sanchez to put the Stone Crabs ahead for good.

After striking out to end a six-pitch at-bat in the third, the 22-year-old stepped to the plate with two runners in scoring position in the fourth and lined a 1-2 pitch that deflected off second baseman Mitchell Tolman for an infield hit. Miles Mastrobuoni scored, but sixth-ranked prospect Lucius Fox was thrown out at the plate.

In the fifth, McKay drew a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded against righty Jess Amedee. Two innings later, he laced the seventh pitch he saw from right-hander Scooter Hightower down the right field line for a two-run double that capped the scoring.

The University of Louisville product came up again in the ninth and walked against southpaw Ronny Agustin. Not surprisingly, he saw 35 pitches on the afternoon as he pushed his walk total to 36 in 31 games between Charlotte and Class A Bowling Green.

"He's got good bat speed and big-time pop; he's got a real good eye," Bowling Green manager Craig Albernaz said in April. "His contact rate is among the tops in the league and he has a chase rate that is one of the lowest in the league. That's a pretty good combination."

McKay played first base for the sixth time since joining the Stone Crabs. He's also 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 17 innings in three games, including one start, on the mound.

Southpaw Kenny Rosenberg (4-1) came on in the second and gave up a run on six hits with three walks while fanning six over 4 1/3 innings. Trevor Charpie finished up for his first full-season save, scattering four hits and fanning two over 3 2/3 scoreless frames.

Rays No. 10 prospect Josh Lowe, Peter Maris and Fox walked twice apiece as the Stone Crabs drew a season-high 10 free passes. Catcher Rene Pinto drove in a season-best three runs.