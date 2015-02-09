Rays' Ryan notches career-high 13 K's
Tampa Bay's No. 16 prospect tosses seven one-hit frames
By Brian Stultz / MiLB.com | August 7, 2019 2:25 PM
Joe Ryan wasn't just good on Wednesday afternoon. He was close to being perfect.
The Rays' No. 16 prospect struck out a career-high 13 batters and allowed just one hit over seven innings before Class A Advanced Charlotte bested Bradenton, 2-0, in the eighth frame of a seven-inning game at Charlotte Sports Park.
Ryan fanned the first seven batters of the game before hitting Lucas Tancas with a pitch with one out in the third inning. Following a strikeout of Adrian Valerio, Tancas was thrown out by catcher Joey Roach trying to steal second.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander retired the next 10 batters in a row until Daniel Amaral singled to left with one out in the seventh to break up the no-hit bid. Ryan induced a flyball out from Pirates' No. 19 prospect Mason Martin and then whiffed fifth-ranked Cal Mitchell to end his outing.
A seventh-round pick in 2018, Ryan holds a 1.42 ERA with 112 strikeouts over 82 2/3 innings in the Florid State League. In six starts for Class A Bowling Green earlier in the year, he held batters to a .184 average while posting a 2.93 ERA.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, Garrett Whitley hit a two-run walk-off homer to give the Stone Crabs the victory. Righty Chandler Raiden (5-3) struck out one in a perfect top of the eighth to earn the victory.
Brian Stultz is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @brianjstultz.