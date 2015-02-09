Rays' Ryan notches career-high 13 K's

The Rays' No. 16 prospect struck out a career-high 13 batters and allowed just one hit over seven innings before Class A Advanced Charlotte bested Bradenton, 2-0, in the eighth frame of a seven-inning game at Charlotte Sports Park.

Joe Ryan wasn't just good on Wednesday afternoon. He was close to being perfect.

Ryan fanned the first seven batters of the game before hitting Lucas Tancas with a pitch with one out in the third inning. Following a strikeout of Adrian Valerio, Tancas was thrown out by catcher Joey Roach trying to steal second.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander retired the next 10 batters in a row until Daniel Amaral singled to left with one out in the seventh to break up the no-hit bid. Ryan induced a flyball out from Pirates' No. 19 prospect Mason Martin and then whiffed fifth-ranked Cal Mitchell to end his outing.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Ryan holds a 1.42 ERA with 112 strikeouts over 82 2/3 innings in the Florid State League. In six starts for Class A Bowling Green earlier in the year, he held batters to a .184 average while posting a 2.93 ERA.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, Garrett Whitley hit a two-run walk-off homer to give the Stone Crabs the victory. Righty Chandler Raiden (5-3) struck out one in a perfect top of the eighth to earn the victory.