Crabs' McKay powers way to career night

The third-ranked Rays prospect recorded his first career multi-homer game, driving in four runs to power Class A Advanced Charlotte to a 6-0 win over St. Lucie at First Data Field.

As rain seemingly followed Class A Advanced Charlotte over the last week or so, Brendan McKay didn't pick up a bat for about six days. So when he stepped into the box to take some pre-game hacks Friday, he admitted to hitting coach Joe Szekely that he felt rusty. But when game time rolled around, McKay shook all that off and produced one of his finest efforts to date.

Gameday box score

"It was really not thinking about a whole lot," McKay said. "It had been six days since I last swung a bat, so I was just out there trying to get a feel for it again and let the back work for me and not do too much."

On Thursday, McKay took the rubber for the first time since June 11 after oblique tightness kept him sidelined for nearly a month. In his return, he tossed three scoreless innings with five strikeouts against the Mets. On the offensive side, McKay was 1-for-8 since coming off the disabled list but had not gotten an at-bat since July 19.

During the past week, the plan was to get McKay some swings in -- at least during warmups -- but the Stone Crabs faced five cancellations in as many days. Even without the consistent plate appearances in the cage, McKay produced his ninth multi-hit game of the year.

"

Taking his turn with the stick Friday, MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect grounded out to shortstop in the first inning. But after a leadoff single from Jermaine Palacios in the third, McKay stepped in with a chance to do some damage. The 22-year-old worked the count to 2-0, then blasted left-hander Blake Taylor's next pitch over the right field wall for a two-run dinger.

An inning later, Palacios worked a one-out walk to again set the stage for McKay. Much like his previous at-bat, the University of Louisville product crushed Taylor's third pitch over the right-center field fence for another roundtripper.

McKay flied to left in the sixth but walked in the eighth as he reached base three times for the first time since June 3 when he was 2-for-3 with three walks.

With Friday's homer, McKay sports a .210 average and .741 OPS through 17 games since a promotion to the Florida State League on May 14. Between his time with Charlotte and Class A Bowling Green, he's hitting .215 with four homers and 32 RBIs.

Jake Fraley contributed his first homer of the season and drove in two runs for the Stone Crabs.

Blake Bivens (6-4) tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk with five strikeouts to halt a personal three-game losing streak.