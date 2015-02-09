Stone Crabs' Sanchez raps out four hits

The Rays' fourth-ranked prospect doubled, singled three times and scored twice, helping Class A Advanced Charlotte roll to a 10-4 triumph over Bradenton at Charlotte Sports Park.

Jesus Sanchez can only hope his May goes as well as April. On Sunday, he advanced that quest.

The 20-year-old hit .345/.360/.607 with five homers in April, but May started slowly as he'd gone 3-for-17 in his first four games. He was able to turn that around in a day and is suddenly batting .318 this month.

"With Jesus, he's talented," Charlotte manager Reinaldo Ruiz said last month. "He can flat-out hit. Even though the first couple games he was not swinging the bat that good, he made adjustments. He made the adjustments, and now he's locked in. He's very mature for his age and he works hard, and now we're seeing the Jesus Sanchez that we wanted to see."

Against the Marauders, the native of the Dominican Republic grounded a single to right field in the second inning, lined a single to right in the third, doubled to right in the fifth and lined a double to left in the sixth. With a chance for a career-high fifth hit in the eighth, the left-handed hitter flied to the opposite field. It was his second four-hit game of the season, following a big night on April 18.

A year after leading the Midwest League with 82 RBIs, MLB.com's No. 55 overall prospect has driven in 19 runs through his first 26 games.

Scouts say Sanchez, who signed for $400,000 in 2014, has a fluid swing and can hit for average and power.

"Every time he's at the plate right now, he's swinging at really good pitches," Ruiz said last month. "He's not swinging at bad pitches. He's swinging at his pitches and being smart at the plate. He feels comfortable right now."

Nathaniel Lowe also had four hits for the Stone Crabs, smacking his sixth homer in the second inning and adding a pair of doubles. He's hitting a Florida State League-leading .398, tied with Double-A New Hampshire's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for seventh in the Minors. A night after collecting three hits and three RBIs, Peter Maris tripled and drove in three more runs as Charlotte scored in double digits for the seventh time this season.

Kenny Rosenberg (2-1) got the win, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings.

Arden Pabst hit a pair of solo homers for Bradenton.