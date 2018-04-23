Adames' grand slam sparks Bulls' rampage

The grand slam was the first of his career and his first homer since August, as Adames set the tone in Triple-A Durham's 10-0 blowout of Lehigh Valley at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. On top of the four RBIs, he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Rays No. 5 prospect Jake Bauers crossed the plate three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Willy Adames may not be the biggest power threat in any given lineup, but the second-ranked Rays prospect looked like a Grade A slugger while knocking a ball off Durham's Snorting Bull and doing the maximum possible damage with one swing on Sunday.

Video: Adames plates four runs for the Bulls

The pair kicked off the Bulls' half of the first inning with back-to-back singles, leading to a three-run frame with a double by Jason Coats -- who also had four RBIs -- and a single by 10th-ranked Rays prospect Justin Williams.

The right-handed-hitting Adames stepped in with the bases loaded an inning later and hammered a 1-1 offering from right-hander Jake Thompson out to the famed ballpark feature in left field, opening a 7-0 lead.

Gameday box score

Adames, MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect, boosted his International League average to .300 (15-for-50) and has 11 RBIs in 15 games this year. The 22-year-old shortstop plated eight of those runs -- including three on Saturday -- during the three-game series against the IronPigs, which the Bulls claimed with Sunday's victory.

MiLB include

The native of the Dominican Republic played 130 games for Durham last year, batting .277/.360/.415 with 10 homers, five triples, 30 doubles and 11 steals.

Ranked 64th overall, Bauers is hitting .229 but has seven walks and nine runs scored in 14 games. He batted .263/.368/.412 with 13 homers, a triple, 31 doubles and 20 steals in 132 games with the Bulls in 2017.

Williams was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Rays No. 27 prospect Chih-Wei Hu started and struck out four while working around two hits and three walks over four innings. Adam Kolarek (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over 2 2/3 frames to pick up the win.

Roman Quinn, Philadelphia's 16th-ranked prospect, went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases.