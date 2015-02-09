Calhoun gets on right track with Express

"He took a look at my swing and gave me some pretty good pointers," said Calhoun, who recorded his second straight three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in Round Rock's 7-5 loss to Sacramento on Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

Before Triple-A Round Rock began a three-game series at Salt Lake on June 5, he asked Texas' roving baserunning coordinator Damon Mashore to take a look at his swing. As the Minor League hitting coordinator for the Dodgers from 2011-15, he mentored Calhoun as he traversed up Los Angeles' system.

An old friend gave Willie Calhoun the shot in the arm he needed.

"We developed a pretty good relationship when I was with the Dodgers and we still keep in pretty good touch. I text him all the time and see if he'll take a look at my video."

Gameday box score

The second-ranked Rangers prospect is hitting .333 with two homers and five doubles in 10 games this month.

Calhoun thumped a double to center field in the first inning, then plated Scott Heineman with another double in the third. He completed his trifecta with a single up the middle in the seventh.

The centerpiece prospect in the trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers at last year's deadline raked in 2017 at both Oklahoma City and Round Rock, putting up a .300/.355/.572 slash line. He earned a September callup with the Rangers and hit .265 with a .677 OPS in 13 big league games.

This spring, Calhoun batted .243 with a .606 OPS in 13 Cactus League games before being optioned to Triple-A.

Calhoun told MiLB.com after an April 17 win that he was "really mad" to be sent down to the Pacific Coast League, because he felt he nothing left to prove in the Minors. And while it took until about the beginning of May, he's stopped dwelling on that.

MiLB include

"I try not worry about it anymore," Calhoun said. "It's totally out of my control. It's in the Rangers' control, so I try not to look in to that stuff at all. I just focus every day on what I need to do at Round Rock and just let the rest take care of itself."

Major League veteran Gregor Blanco went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double and Giants No. 3 prospect Steven Duggar also had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and an RBI for the River Cats.

Tommy Joseph doubled twice and drove in two runs for Round Rock.