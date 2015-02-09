Lincecum a little off in first outing since 2016

The rehabbing Rangers right-hander allowed two runs in one inning in Triple-A Round Rock's 6-5 loss to Iowa Cubs.

Tim Lincecum, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, made his return Monday to a mound in a game that counted for the first time since Aug. 6, 2016.

The appearance did not start well for the 33-year-old former Giants ace, who had not pitched since suiting up for the Angels in 2016. He entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of Austin Bibens-Dirkx and walked Chesny Young.

Young then stole second base and scored on a double by Mike Freeman. David Bote grounded out, moving Freeman to third and Lincecum uncorked a wild pitch that sent Freeman home.

The man once known as "The Freak" ended his outing with a flourish, fanning former Major Leaguers Efren Navarro and Mark Zagunis back-to-back.

Lincecum threw 15 pitches, nine for strikes and said he was nervous afterward.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking," Lincecum told MLB.com. "The first three batters or so, my nerves were gone and my legs were shaking a little bit. But I shook it off after that.

"It was about as bad as it could get with those first three batters," he added. "Starting off the first guy with a walk, going 3-0 after starting 1-0 with a penalty from not sticking with the time constraints. Other than that, it was nice to get my feet wet and get on the mound again, grasp my emotions and finish off the inning in a positive manner."

Lincecum is rehabbing from a blister on his right middle finger and will pitch out of the bullpen when he joins the Rangers.

"Physically, I feel fine," Lincecum told MLB.com. "It was more the nerves than anything. I was just trying to calm myself down, get my heart rate down. I've been there a thousand times and this was no different. Just being off for a while let those nerves there."