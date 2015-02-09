Kernels' Lewis plates four, ties career high
Top Twins prospect extends extra-base hit streak with solo homer
By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | June 15, 2018 10:17 PM ET
As Royce Lewis progressively rises up the ranks in professional baseball, Tody Gardenhire assures you you'll
The top Twins prospect tied his career high with four RBIs, homering and scoring twice in Class A Cedar Rapids' 12-4 drubbing of Peoria on Friday at Perfect Game Field. He went 3-for-5 to boost his average to .298
Lewis launched a solo shot over the left-center field fence on a 1-2 offering from Peoria starter Evan Guillory in the first inning. After striking out in his next at-bat, the top overall pick in last year's Draft flicked a single to left on an 0-2 pitch to plate a pair of runs in the fourth. He added an RBI with another base hit to left in the fifth.
Since walloping a grand slam on his 19th birthday on June 5 to set his career high for RBIs, Lewis is hitting .304 with three homers, five doubles and 10 RBIs over 11 games. The shortstop earned a callup to the Midwest League last season after posting a .271/.390/.414 slash line in 36 games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League.
Jose Miranda was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Robby Rinn thumped a solo shot and Trey Cabbage was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Kernels.
Cardinals No. 26 prospect Scott Hurst unloaded a solo homer and Bryce Denton was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Peoria.
