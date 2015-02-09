Kernels' Lewis plates four, ties career high

The top Twins prospect tied his career high with four RBIs, homering and scoring twice in Class A Cedar Rapids' 12-4 drubbing of Peoria on Friday at Perfect Game Field. He went 3-for-5 to boost his average to .298

Gameday box score

Lewis launched a solo shot over the left-center field fence on a 1-2 offering from Peoria starter Evan Guillory in the first inning. After striking out in his next at-bat, the top overall pick in last year's Draft flicked a single to left on an 0-2 pitch to plate a pair of runs in the fourth. He added an RBI with another base hit to left in the fifth.

Since walloping a grand slam on his 19th birthday on June 5 to set his career high for RBIs, Lewis is hitting .304 with three homers, five doubles and 10 RBIs over 11 games. The shortstop earned a callup to the Midwest League last season after posting a .271/.390/.414 slash line in 36 games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

Jose Miranda was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Robby Rinn thumped a solo shot and Trey Cabbage was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Kernels.

Cardinals No. 26 prospect Scott Hurst unloaded a solo homer and Bryce Denton was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Peoria.