Bichette selected as Midwest League MVP
Fellow Jays prospect Guerrero also among end-of-season All-Stars
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 18, 2017 4:00 PM ET
Bo Bichette may fondly remember his time in the Midwest League this summer. On Friday, he was officially reminded of just how dominant he was.
The former Lansing shortstop was named the Class A league's MVP and Prospect of the Year as the circuit revealed its end-of-season All-Star roster, recognizing the top performers from the 2017 season. Bichette, a 19-year-old shortstop, hit .384 with 10 homers, 12 steals and 51 RBIs in 70 games for the Lugnuts before earning a promotion on July 10.
Despite not spending the entire year at Lansing, the 2016 second-round pick was acknowledged for his big numbers. The son of former Major League slugger Dante Bichette hit .371 in April, .388 in May and .421 in June for the Lugnuts. A mid-season All-Star and Futures Game selection, Bichette also owned a .448 on-base percentage, drew 28 walks and left the league with 32 doubles, three triples and 60 runs scored.
Fellow former Lansing infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was also honored, making the team at third base. Also the son of a legendary big leaguer, the 18-year-old Guerrero hit .316 with seven homers and 45 RBIs in 71 Midwest League games. Both Bichette and Guerrero are currently with Class A Advanced Dunedin.
Also on the list is Dayton's Jose Siri, who made headlines with a 39-game hitting streak that ended Aug. 4. He set the league record July 31 when the streak reached 36 straight contests.
Other infielders honored by the league include Lake County first baseman Emmanuel Tapia, Bowling Green second baseman Robbie Tenerowicz and Quad Cities catcher Chuckie Robinson. Bowling Green's Jesus Sanchez and Kane County's Marcus Wilson were also selected in the outfield.
The full list of Midwest League end-of-season All-Stars is below:
|Name
|Position
|Team
|MLB Org
|Emmanuel Tapia
|First Base
|Lake County
|CLE
|Robbie Tenerowicz
|Second Base
|Bowling Green
|TB
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Third Base
|Lansing
|TOR
|Bo Bichette *†
|Shortstop
|Lansing
|TOR
|Jose Siri
|Outfield
|Dayton
|CIN
|Jesus Sanchez
|Outfield
|Bowling Green
|TB
|Marcus Wilson
|Outfield
|Kane County
|ARI
|Chuckie Robinson
|Catcher
|Quad Cities
|HOU
|Li-Jen Chu
|DH
|Lake County
|CLE
|Clark Beeker
|RHP
|Cedar Rapids
|MIN
|Sam McWilliams
|RHP
|Kane County
|ARI
|Gregory Soto
|LHP
|West Michigan
|DET
|Tommy Eveld
|RP
|Kane County
|ARI
|Wyatt Short
|RP
|South Bend
|CHC
|Mike Rabelo
|Manager
|West Michigan
|DET
|* Most Valuable Player
|† Prospect of the Year
Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com.