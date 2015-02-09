Jays' Quinones among four suspended

The Blue Jays right-hander was suspended 80 games after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday. Quinones was one of four Minor Leaguers to receive suspensions, along with Padres right-hander Elias Batista, Mets catcher Jan Carlos Osorio and Braves catcher Jose Camacaro .

Luis Quinones enjoyed a solid professional debut in 2019, but he'll have to wait for an encore in 2020.

Toronto drafted Quinones in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College and assigned him to Rookie Advanced Bluefield, where he posted a 2.84 ERA and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He earned a July 2 promotion to Class A Short Season Vancouver, and his success continued with the Canadians as he went 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 10 appearances (four starts) while striking out 57 batters and walking 19.

Batista and Osorio each received 72-game suspensions after positive tests for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol. Camacaro was also banned 72 games, as he tested positive for Boldenone, another performance enhancer. All three were signed in July during the 2019-20 international signing period.

2019 Minor League suspensions

Batista appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen for the Rookie-level DSL Padres, where he struggled to an 8.77 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in 25 2/3 innings.

Osorio split time between two separate Mets affiliates in the Dominican Summer League, where he batted .141/.213/.250 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 20 games.

Camacaro has yet to appear in a game for any Braves affiliate.

Fourty-four Minor Leagues have been suspended for drug-related violations in 2019 following Friday's announcement.