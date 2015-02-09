Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. leaves game early

MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect -- and the highest-ranked player still in the Minor Leagues -- reached on an infield single to begin the fourth inning. After Cavan Biggio followed with a single, Guerrero advanced to second before being replaced by pinch-runner Gunnar Heidt.

The Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hype train was brought to a jarring halt Wednesday when he was removed from Double-A New Hampshire's game against Akron with an apparent leg injury.

In his first at-bat, Guerrero roped a line drive single to left field before beating out the infield hit to second base in the fourth. He slid into second on Biggio's single and when he popped up, he immediately signaled to the dugout he wanted to be removed from the game.

The Blue Jays' top prospect walked gingerly off the field.

"He feels fine, we're just being cautious with it," Fisher Cats manager John Schneider said in a statement. "Just to make sure whenever he's back to be full strength."

Schneider's comments indicated he doesn't believe the injury to be serious.

"He checks out fine, but with him and all of our players, we're just being careful and making sure he's good to go," he said.

The team would not comment on the nature of the injury.

Guerrero leads the Eastern League in nearly every major offensive category. Following his second at-bat Wednesday, his line stands at .407/.457/.667 with 11 homers and a Minor League-leading 55 RBIs. Entering the day, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero had been mired in a 4-for-24 slump that spanned five games.