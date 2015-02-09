Jays' Vlad out with strained left oblique

Baseball's top overall prospect suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left oblique on Friday and is expected to miss about three weeks, the team said.

Much of the discussion surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s spring has revolved around when his inevitable Blue Jays big league debut would come. Now that date will be delayed.

Guerrero has played in six Spring Training games for Toronto and owns a .211/.250/.316 slash line with two doubles among his four hits and one RBI.

The Blue Jays' top prospect completed just his third professional season last year but is already regarded as one of the best hitting talents to come through the Minor Leagues in recent memory. The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero batted an eye-popping .402/.449/.671 in 61 games with Double-A New Hampshire last year before a 30-game stint at Triple-A Buffalo brought his season line to .381/.487/.636 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Guerrero collected a trophy case full of awards just from last season alone, being named to the Eastern League's midseason and end-of-season All-Star teams, MLB Pipeline's Hitter of the Year, the Arizona Fall League's Rising Stars Game and All-Prospect Team as well as claiming MiLB.com Organization All-Star accolades for the third straight season.

Guerrero's recovery timetable roughly coincides with the start of the Minor League season. The third baseman will likely head for a rehab assignment in the Jays system before possibly hitting the Majors sometime in late April.