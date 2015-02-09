Giambrone slams way to three-homer night

The Cubs second baseman capped his three-homer game with a grand slam in the ninth inning in Double-A Tennessee's 16-3 drubbing of Jackson at The Ballpark at Jackson.

Video: Giambrone blasts grand slam for Smokies

Giambrone went 4-for-5 and drove in a career-high nine runs, which tied the Southern League single-game RBI record with five other players, including Jose Canseco and Jack Marisnick.

It was the first three homer feat by a player in the Southern League and the 14th in the Minor Leagues this season.

The 24-year-old cleared the fence in left field in the first inning on a 1-0 offering by Generals starter Ryan Atkinson, then did so again on a 2-0 pitch in the fifth. After being hit by a pitch in the seventh and doubling in the eighth, Giambrone lifted a 2-2 grand slam off Kevin Ginkel to provide his team extra insurance in the ninth.

Gameday box score

Giambrone previously had only posted a multi-homer game once in his three-year professional career -- on May 24 in Tennessee's 7-5 loss to Pensacola in seven innings.

In just 76 games this season, the native of Metairie, Louisiana, has already surpassed a season high in homers with 14 and extra-base hits (31). He's batting .264 with a .818 OPS.