Grisham goes yard in fourth straight game

Milwaukee's No. 30 prospect homered for the fourth straight game and added three walks as Double-A Biloxi knocked off Mississippi, 3-0.

Fresh off a Southern League Player of the Week award, Trent Grisham is making an early push for another one.

The Shuckers did all of their offensive work in one inning with Grisham providing the heavy lifting. After walking in his first trip to the plate in the first inning, the outfielder followed a one-out single by Luis Aviles Jr. with a two-run homer to right field in the third. Brewers No. 28 prospect Jake Gatewood made it back-to-back shots by sending the first pitch he saw over the wall in left.

Grisham walked again in the fifth and seventh to complement his power at the plate with patience. The 22-year-old walked four times in a game two nights ago.

For the Southern League's week period of May 27-June 2, Grisham batted .409/.517/1.136 with three homers, five doubles and a triple. The 2015 first-round pick drove in 12 runs, scored eight times, collected six walks and struck out twice.

After a sluggish start, Grisham has hit his stride at the plate. The Fort Worth, Texas, native hit .232/.318/.411 in 24 April games before boosting that line to .265/.363/.480 in 26 May contests. With hits in eight of his last nine games, Grisham has raised his overall line from .220/.318/.363 to .260/.366/.500.

Three Shuckers pitchers combined on the shutout. Right-hander Johan Belisario allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to improve to 5-0. Cody Ponce carried things through the eighth, working around two hits with three whiffs before Luke Barker picked up his sixth save with a hitless ninth.