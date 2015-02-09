Drillers' Lux homers on four-hit day
Second-ranked Dodgers prospect helps engineer comeback win
By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | May 22, 2019 5:55 PM
After a relatively quiet stretch, Gavin Lux got loud on Wednesday.
Baseball's No. 43 overall prospect went 4-for-5 with a homer and two doubles from the leadoff spot and contributed to a six-run ninth-inning rally as Double-A Tulsa sank Springfield, 9-7.
Video: Drillers' Lux laces homer to right
The first batter of the game, Lux doubled to left field to get things underway at Hammons Field. Following a fly out to right field in the third, the No. 2 Dodgers prospect led off the sixth with his second double, this one to right-center.
In the eighth, Lux and the Drillers started to come alive. Trailing 6-1, Lux hit the second of back-to-back homers with No. 10 Dodgers prospect DJ Peters to make it a 6-3 game. After Springfield added a run in the bottom of the eighth, Tulsa came all the way back in the ninth. Lux singled through the hole at second base to bring home the second of six eventual runs in the inning, coming home himself one batter later when Zach McKinstry crushed an 0-2 offering to right for a go-ahead three-run homer.
Video: McKinstry's three-run shot puts Tulsa ahead
The outburst was Lux's second four-hit performance of the season and first multi-hit game since May 17 after four straight one-hit contests. It extended the shortstop's hitting streak to nine straight games and elevated his slash line to .314/.372/.575 overall.
