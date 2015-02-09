Reed's big night keeps Crawdads alive

Facing elimination in the best-of-5 South Atlantic League Championship Series, the Rangers first base prospect homered and drove in three runs to power the Crawdads to a 5-1 win over Lexington on Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Tyreque Reed got Hickory started, then supplied the insurance. And the team's season was extended because of it.

Hickory trails in the series, 2-1.

Reed flied out with two runners on in the first inning but redeemed himself in the third. After Jax Biggers walked and moved to second on a balk by starter Charlie Neuweiler, Reed opened the scoring with a single to right field.

The 22-year-old struck again in the seventh with a two-out, two-strike homer the opposite way off southpaw Bryce Hensley. Reed nearly left the yard again in the ninth but settled for a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field.

Miguel Aparicio supplied the rest of the Crawdads' offense when he took Neuweiler deep to right for a two-run shot in the fourth.

Hickory outhit Lexington, 10-2. Rangers No. 25 prospect Ricky Vanasco struck out the first five Legends to bat. The right-hander faced the minimum through three innings but left after walking the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth. Tai Tiedemann took over and got Reed Rohlman to ground to first base to escape the jam.

The Legends manufactured their first hit and only run in the next frame. Rudy Martin worked a two-out walk against Tiedemann, stole second and came home on a single by Rubendy Jaquez.

Tiedemann retired five of the next six batters he faced. The Crawdads called on Lucas Jacobsen for the final two outs in the seventh before Nick Snyder was perfect over the final two innings.

Game 4 is Friday night at Lexington.