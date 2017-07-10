Triple play sparks Lake Monsters' win

The Lake Monsters completed a triple play in the top of the ninth, then scored four times in the bottom half to beat Hudson Valley, 5-4, at Centennial Field for their sixth straight win.

When you're on a roll like the one Class A Short Season Vermont is on, you have an inning like the ninth inning on Sunday.

The Renegades had a 4-1 lead and started the ninth with singles by Zacrey Law and Rafelin Lorenzo off Marc Berube. Isaac Benard followed with a line drive to second baseman Ryan Gridley, who snared it and tossed to shortstop Kevin Merrell to double Law off second. Merrell fired to first baseman Aaron Arruda to complete the first triple play in the New York-Penn League since Brooklyn turned one against Hudson Valley last July 10.

Eduard Rosillo came on to protect the Renegades' lead in the bottom of the ninth but issued a leadoff walk to Gridley, uncorked a wild pitch and plunked Jarrett Costa. Anthony Churlin singled to load the bases and Merrell walked to get the Lake Monsters within 4-2 and chase Rosillo.

Sam Long recorded two quick outs, but Jordan Devencenzi walked and Will Toffey followed with a walk-off single.

The comeback was Vermont's biggest since erasing a three-run deficit in the ninth and beating Connecticut, 4-3, on Aug. 14, 2015.