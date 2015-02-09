Nationals' Pryor suspended 76 games

Jonathan Pryor was batting .268/.341/.341 in two seasons in the New York-Penn League. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | August 1, 2018 7:02 PM

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Pryor was off to a solid start for Class A Short Season Auburn this summer, but he won't have a chance to build on it. The Nationals outfield prospect was suspended 76 games on Wednesday after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced. Orioles right-hander Ruben Garcia received a 50-game ban after testing positive for Amphetamine, while Pirates right-hander Eddison Polonia was banned 72 games following a positive test for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

All three players were found in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Pryor was in his second season in the New York-Penn League and was batting .313/.371/.334 in 35 plate appearances. He posted a .259/.335/.340 slash line in 41 games with Auburn in 2017. 2018 Minor League suspensions Garcia had a 5.27 ERA and eight strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings for Class A Short Season Season Aberdeen after posting a 7.79 ERA at the same level last year. Polonia, 19, made eight relief appearances in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League and was 0-1 with one save, a 4.26 ERA, 15 strikeouts and 13 walks over 12 2/3 innings. Fifty-nine Minor Leaguers have been suspended this year for violating the Minor or Major League drug program.

Chris Tripodi is a producer for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

