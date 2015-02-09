Nationals' Segura dies in accident

Nationals right-hander Fausto Segura died Sunday night in the Dominican Republic, the organization confirmed Monday. Segura was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle near the Barahona airport, according to a report by Héctor Gómez of Z Digital.

"The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher who spent the 2019 season with our short-season affiliate Auburn Doubledays," the organization said in a statement. "He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief."

Segura, who turned 23 on Oct. 24, signed with the Nats out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2017 and spent the rest of that season with the club's Dominican Summer League affiliate. The hurler moved stateside to the Gulf Coast League in 2018 and climbed to Class A Short Season Auburn this past season, appearing away from a complex for the first time.

Segura posted a 3.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 33 strikeouts and 21 walks in a career-high 28 frames with the Doubledays. He earned his first career save on June 27 and finished with three total saves in four opportunities.