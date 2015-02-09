Nats promote Kieboom to Harrisburg

The Nationals promoted No. 79 overall prospect Carter Kieboom from Class A Advanced Potomac to Harrisburg on Thursday following the conclusion of the Carolina League's first half.

The last time the Harrisburg Senators got a top-100 prospect in a promotion from a lower level, it was Juan Soto, who jumped to the Majors after only eight games with the Double-A club. They'll hope this latest addition sticks around a little longer.

The 20-year-old shortstop was a Carolina League All-Star after hitting .298/.386/.494 in 61 games with Potomac. His .880 OPS ranks fourth in the circuit while his 11 homers were tied for third. Kieboom also delivered a moonshot homer Tuesday in the Carolina League All-Star Game in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Video: Kieboom drills solo shot for North team

The Georgia native was taken by the Nationals out of high school with the 28th overall pick in the 2016 Draft. He got off to a quick start in his first full season with Class A Hagerstown but missed three months with a hamstring injury. He ended up hitting .296/.400/.497 with eight homers in 48 games with the Suns, and his above-average hit and power tools vaulted him onto MLB.com's list of the top 10 shortstop prospects.

As the Nationals' No. 3 prospect, Kieboom takes over for No. 9 Daniel Johnson, who is currently on the disabled list, as Harrisburg's highest-ranked prospect. He'll be joined in Double-A by infielder Jake Noll, right-hander Tyler Mapes and outfielder Alec Keller, who were also promoted from Potomac to the Eastern League.