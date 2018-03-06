Nats send lefty Romero home from spring camp

Seth Romero has good control of a 60-grade fastball that has been clocked as high as 97 mph. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

By Josh Jackson / MiLB.com | March 5, 2018 9:57 PM ET

Seth Romero's first professional Spring Training came to a halt on Monday, as the Nationals sent the 21-year-old left-hander home from their West Palm Beach, Florida camp. Washington's No. 5 prospect and the 25th overall pick from last year's Draft was disciplined for "violating club policy," according to MLB.com, and neither the specific violation nor the length of his barring are clear. The transgression was reportedly not a violation of Major League Baseball policy.

The native of West Columbia, Texas was suspended twice from his University of Houston team before ultimately being removed from the roster. Despite that trouble, his upper-90s fastball and swing-and-miss slider, large frame and strong body made him a first-rounder. Romero, who turns 22 on April 19, was weeks away from a much anticipated full-season debut. Last year, he threw two no-hit innings in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA over six starts in the New York-Penn League. Across the two circuits, he piled up 35 whiffs over 22 innings, walking eight. "I pretty much put all [the disciplinary issues] behind me," he told MiLB.com after turning in three no-hit frames in his first Class A Short Season start. "I'm focused on what's ahead of me."

