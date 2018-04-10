Nats' Robles injures arm on attempted catch
Baseball's No. 6 overall prospect exits after rolling over left arm
By Michael Avallone / MiLB.com | April 9, 2018 9:17 PM ET
The defensive prowess and all-out hustle Victor Robles seems to have hurt him Monday.
Washington's top prospect left Triple-A Syracuse's 2-1 game with Rochester in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent injury to his left arm. With two outs and nobody on, Red Wings shortstop Gregorio Petit blooped a shallow fly ball into center field that Robles raced in on but failed to catch. The Chiefs went on to a 2-1 victory.
The 20-year-old went into a slide, but his glove hand appeared to have bent awkwardly as he hit the ground and rolled over it on his stomach. Robles immediately grabbed his left arm as his teammates signaled for the Chiefs trainer, who escorted him off the field.
"Assessing the situation. No further comment," Nationals director of player development Mark Scialabba told The Washington Times.
MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect, Robles went from Class A Advanced Potomac to the Majors last year and then compiled a slash line of .250/.308/.458 in 24 at-bats for the Nats. In the Minors, the Dominican Republic native batted .300/.382/.493 with 55 extra-base hits and 27 stolen bases in 114 games between Potomac and Double-A Hagerstown.
He was invited to big league Spring Training and eventually optioned to Syracuse. He sported a .417 average with two stolen bases after three games, which included a four-hit effort on Saturday. Robles popped out to second in his only at-bat Monday.
