Nats' Robles injures arm on attempted catch

The defensive prowess and all-out hustle Victor Robles seems to have hurt him Monday.

Washington's top prospect left Triple-A Syracuse's 2-1 game with Rochester in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent injury to his left arm. With two outs and nobody on, Red Wings shortstop Gregorio Petit blooped a shallow fly ball into center field that Robles raced in on but failed to catch. The Chiefs went on to a 2-1 victory.

The 20-year-old went into a slide, but his glove hand appeared to have bent awkwardly as he hit the ground and rolled over it on his stomach. Robles immediately grabbed his left arm as his teammates signaled for the Chiefs trainer, who escorted him off the field.