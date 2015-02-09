Whitecaps' Deatherage goes 5-for-5

The Tigers' 10th-round Draft pick went 5-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, leading a 14-hit attack as Class A West Michigan powered past Lansing, 7-3, on Wednesday at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Video: Deatherage picks up fifth hit for Whitecaps

Deatherage raised his average 91 points and is batting .385/.467/.667 with six extra-base hits, including three triples, five walks and 10 runs scored in 11 games since being promoted from the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League on June 21. In his professional debut on June 18, he slugged three homers.

Against the Lugnuts, Deatherage turned around a 2-0 fastball from right-hander Maverik Buffo (9-3) in the opening inning and grounded it into right field for a single. In the third, he went after the first pitch and blooped a two-out single to center.

The North Carolina State product got to Buffo again in the fifth as he lined a 1-1 pitch into right for a single that scored Garrett McCain after a throwing error by right fielder Chavez Young. Tigers No. 21 prospect Reynaldo Rivera followed with his seventh homer of the season to put West Michigan ahead for good, 4-2.

Deatherage hammered a triple to center after a seven-pitch battle with righty Claudio Custodio in the seventh, plating Brady Policelli from first. With two outs in the ninth, he lined an 0-1 off-speed pitch from right-hander Dalton Rodriguez into center for his fifth hit and fourth single.

Second baseman Kody Clemens bashed his first professional homer to right in the fourth. He didn't wait to get his next one, going deep to the same spot an inning later. In the ninth, the 22-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens flied to the warning track in left with the bases loaded.

Whitecaps starter Elvin Rodriguez (6-4) picked up the victory after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning two over six frames. Clate Schmidt yielded one hit and struck out three the rest of the way for his fourth save.