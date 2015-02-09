Reports: Family of Rays prospect slain

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern but ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time."

"Earlier today, we learned that one of our players, Blake Bivens, suffered unimaginable loss," Biscuits CEO and managing owner Lou DiBella said in a statement. "First and foremost, the Biscuits' thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy.

The Southern League doubleheader between Montgomery and Chattanooga was canceled Tuesday after the wife and young child of Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens reportedly were victims in a triple homicide in southern Virginia.

According to broadcast reports, 18-year-old Matthew Bernard is facing three first-degree murder charges after he was apprehended in Keeling, Virginia. Authorities responding to a report that someone had been shot found the body of a woman in the driveway of a home and two more bodies inside the house shortly after 8 a.m. ET, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said.

The suspect was apprehended in the vicinity four hours later. While Taylor initially would not confirm Bernard's identity, ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted that he is the brother of Bivens' wife.

"We won't go into the whys because we don't know yet. We're trying to figure that our ourselves," Taylor told reporters.

"This was a shock to our community, to anybody's community, when something like this happens. And it's just a reminder of how fragile life is, how things can happen, regardless of where you live, what community you live in."

Bivens, a 24-year-old right-hander, attended George Washington High School in nearby Danville, Virginia. Selected by the Rays in the fourth round of the 2014 Draft, he is 4-0 with a 3.95 ERA and one save in 27 games, including three starts, in his sixth Minor League season.

"Our hearts are broken for Blake," the Rays said in a statement. "We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can."