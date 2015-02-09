Blue Rocks' Lynch rolls to scoreless outing

Kansas City's third-ranked prospect allowed four hits and a walk while whiffing six over six frames as Class A Advanced Wilmington blanked Lynchburg, 4-0, at Calvin Falwell Field.

Lynch (5-2) returned from his second injured list stint on Aug. 13, and after three straight quality outings, the left-hander posted his first shutout since coming back. Over 78 1/3 innings with the Blue Rocks this season, Lynch sports a 3.10 ERA with 77 punchouts and 23 walks.

Against the Hillcats, the 22-year-old recovered from a leadoff single by Steven Kwan in the opening frame by inducing a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of No. 4 Indians prospect Tyler Freeman.

Lynch left baserunners stranded at first in the second and third, then yielded a leadoff double down the line in left field to Mitch Reeves. But Gavin Collins flied out to shallow right before 18th-ranked Will Benson and Jonathan Laureano struck out to end the frame.

Jodd Carter roped a leadoff two-bagger to left in the fifth, but MLB.com's No. 73 overall prospect recorded three straight outs to leave the runner stranded.

In the sixth, Lynch allowed a third straight leadoff hit -- a single into center by Freeman, who swiped second to put himself in scoring position. But Reeves went down swinging and Collins and Benson both grounded out.

Southpaw Josh Dye and righty Tad Ratliff completed the shutout. Dye allowed a walk and struck out one over two frames, while Ratliff whiffed one in a perfect ninth.

Ninth-ranked Royals prospect MJ Melendez put the Blue Rocks on the board with a solo dinger to right in the second. No. 15 prospect Brewer Hicklen and Cristian Perez added an RBI apiece.