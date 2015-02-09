Robert day-to-day with left hand injury

The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect departed in the third inning of Class A Advanced Winston-Salem's twinbill nightcap against Potomac with soreness in his left hand. According to MLB.com, Robert is day-to-day with a contusion.

After going 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and stolen base while patrolling center field in Game 1 on Saturday, the 21-year-old returned to the leadoff spot in the lineup for Game 2 as designated hitter and grounded out to short on the first pitch from right-hander Luis Reyes. Robert was pinch-hit for by Craig Dedelow before his next at-bat in the third inning.

MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect was off to a red-hot start this year, leading the Carolina League in average (.475), on-base percentage (.530), slugging percentage (.915), OPS (1.446), hits (28), extra-base hits (12), home runs (6), total bases (54) and runs (16) and is tied atop the circuit with Potomac's Cole Freeman with seven stolen bases.

Robert was coming off his second ever -- and the season's first -- Player of the Week award.

The Cuba native has dealt with injuries a few times in his career. Last season, he was limited to 50 games and 186 at-bats when, after hitting a grand slam in his first Spring Training start, Robert injured his left thumb on March 7 and didn't make his regular-season debut until June 5 with Class A Kannapolis. The 21-year-old made it through 13 games with the Intimidators before being called up to Winston-Salem. Nine games into his time with the Dash, Robert reinjured the thumb and was sidelined for almost four weeks. Following a five-game rehab stint in the Rookie-level Arizona League, Robert returned to the Dash and posted a .244/.317/.309 slash line in 32 games.

But the outfielder's talent was on full display in big league Spring Training this year, batting .313/.313/.813 with a dinger, a pair of triples, a double and eight RBIs over eight games. He brought that momentum into the season and made a huge splash on Opening Night, delivering the first multi-homer game of his career as well as a personal-best five RBIs to propel Winston-Salem to a 9-4 victory in Frederick.

Entering Saturday's nightcap, Robert was in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak -- six of which were multi-hit efforts. He also hit safely in 13 of his first 14 games this season.