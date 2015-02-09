Haseley hammers in debut for IronPigs

Philadelphia's third-ranked prospect collected three hits -- including two doubles -- and drove in two runs as Lehigh Valley topped Pawtucket, 3-1, in the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader at McCoy Stadium.

Hours after getting promoted to Triple-A, Adam Haseley delivered a big night for his new teammates.

After wrapping up his last 39 games in Double-A with a .316 average in 2018, Haseley returned to the Eastern League this season. The 23-year-old sported a .268/.356/.471 line with seven homers and 16 extra-base hits. A slow start in April in which his average dipped to .171 tempered his numbers, but Haseley turned the corner in May with a .337 average and a .994 OPS.

When Lane Adams led off the game with a double, the 2017 first-round pick had an early chance to drive in his first run in the International League. Haseley did just that, smoking a two-bagger into the left-field gap off Pawtucket southpaw Jeremy Bleich. He scored two pitches later on Andrew Romine's single.

Haseley fell behind in the count, 0-2, against Bleich one frame later, but again went to the opposite field for another double to drive in Adams for the second time. It marked his second game with two doubles, the first coming on April 16 against Portland.

PawSox lefty Dan Runzler didn't have much more success against Haseley, who laced a two-strike single to center. The University of Virginia product has three consecutive multi-hit efforts, registering seven hits across the stretch.

With a chance for a fourth hit in the sixth, Haseley fanned against lefty Bobby Poyner.

Between the two levels, the Florida native is hitting .280 with 10 doubles in 42 contests.

Left-hander Tom Windle (3-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing a hit and fanning one in a scoreless frame.