Varsho singles to cap interrupted cycle

The D-backs' fifth-ranked prospect hit for the cycle, scored three times and drove in a run as the Rookie-level Arizona League D-backs topped the Giants Black squad, 13-11, on Wednesday night in the completion of a game that was suspended due to lightning.

Barely a year into his professional career, Daulton Varsho remains several steps away from realizing his Major League dream. That didn't stop him from teasing what he can offer while rehabbing in the Diamondbacks' back yard.

Varsho was playing the second game of his rehab assignment after spending six weeks on the disabled list with a broken hamate bone in his right hand that required surgery. He suffered the injury on June 14 with Class A Advanced Visalia.

"It was nice. I'm feeling powerful again," Varsho said. "I was a little sensitive at times after the surgery, so I had to get over the pain and trust myself and my swing, knowing that I won't get hurt again since the bone is out. It's a little barrier to cross over, but I've been feeling better each at-bat. The adrenaline of the game and not playing against my own teammates for a change was a nice change. I feel good where I'm at."

Varsho tripled to right field and scored on a wild pitch in the first inning and grounded out to end the second before play was halted Monday. He doubled to right and came home on David Garza's infield single in the fifth, then led off the sixth with a homer to right. The 22-year-old completed the cycle with an infield single to second in the eighth.

Varsho had a shot at his second career five-hit game, but he popped out to end the ninth.

"I knew I needed the single, so after I reached, they grabbed the ball for me," the backstop said. "It was a lot of fun to be out there playing again and a great time to be with these kids. They have so much energy and are just a joy to be around. They were probably more excited about [the cycle] than I was."

Varsho went 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits and two RBIs in three games in the AZL, but he's eager to rejoin his teammates in Visalia. He expects to be activated Friday.

"I'm excited to get back," he said. "We've got a great group of guys and I'm looking forward to helping them make that playoff push."

The 68th overall pick in last year's Draft hit .311/.368/.534 in 50 games during his debut with Class A Short Season Hillsboro. He was off to a strong start this season, batting .290/.377/.467 with 19 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs in 57 games before the injury, which kept him from participating in the California League All-Star Game.

The son of former Major Leaguer Gary Varsho credits his time spent as a youth around the clubhouse for his early success as a professional.

"I learned a lot growing up," the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee product said. "Being around great players like Jim Thome, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino and others was amazing. Even as a kid, I sat back and listened to them and watched their daily routines. You say to yourself, 'I want to do that, too.' I was very lucky."

Sandy Martinez contributed three RBIs for the D-backs, delivering a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth.

Giants 12th-round pick Sean Roby went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Rehabbing Sam Coonrod, ranked 30th among Giants prospects, started Monday and allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while recording two outs.