Wright shines in debut for Stripers

Wright tossed 5 2/3 hitless innings, yielding two runs on four walks while striking out five, as Gwinnett topped Norfolk, 5-4, at Coolray Field. It was his first win at the Minors' highest level and fourth in six starts overall.

Kyle Wright learned of his promotion to Triple-A on Monday, but rain pushed back his International League debut four days. Finally on the mound in his first crack at the circuit on Friday, the second-ranked Braves prospect made it worth the wait.

Video: Gwinnett's Wright strikes out the side

Working with a familiar face in catcher and No. 28 Braves prospect Alex Jackson, Wright said he felt comfortable for most of the outing. Though he admitted he felt some fatigue that caused some issues to arise in the sixth inning, it was another positive start for the Vanderbilt product.

"Early on, I felt just about everything was working," Wright said. "I had good command with both my fastball and changeup. Even my cutter/slider was pretty good, too. My breaking ball wasn't as good, but I was able to make some pitches with it."

Starting his second professional season with Double-A Mississippi, Wright (1-0) went 6-8 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and .249 opponents' batting average in 20 starts. MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect amassed 105 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings, which still ranks 10th in the Southern League. He had his best statistical month of the season in July, going 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 27 frames. The month of July also included a trip to Washington D.C. where Wright participated in the Futures Game, throwing a scoreless inning for the U.S. squad to earn a hold.

Gameday box score

In taking stock of what's made him successful over the past month or so, Wright said the improvement for him has come in getting ahead of the opposition early in the count with quality strikes. And with that mentality his strikeout-to-walk ratio has remained strong, as he's racked up 26 punchouts to 11 walks over the last 32 2/3 innings.

"I think I've tried to simplify my game a little bit and attack hitters better," Wright said. "Really since I've done that I've had more success and I've been able to pitch deeper in ballgames. Whenever you're pitching good the game is a lot more fun. I've been throwing the ball much better than I did to start the season -- I've been controlling it. Really, it's just attacking hitters. Early in the year in Double-A I couldn't really do that, I had a ton of walks and not as many strikeouts. I was just sometimes trying to be too fine and nitpick too much.

"Working with my pitching coach in Double-A, Dennis Lewallyn, I was just working to have a better attack mindset. Ever since that, I've pitched a lot better and gone a lot deeper in ballgames."

Taking the bump Friday, Wright threw 58 of 98 pitches for strikes while recording nine outs on the ground and three in the air. And for the 15th time this season, he notched at least one out in the sixth inning or later.

Hit by a pitch, Orioles No. 25 prospect DJ Stewart was the first batter to reach with two outs in the first, but he was the only blemish on Wright's mark through five innings. The right-hander settled into a groove and set down 13 batters in a row before encountering control problems in the sixth.

Wright walked the bases loaded before Breyvic Valera got the Tides on the board with a sacrifice fly. Norfolk added a run when Jackson made an errant throw to second on ninth-ranked Orioles prospect Cedric Mullins' steal attempt, allowing Ruben Tejada to score from third.

Wright recorded one more out on a fielder's choice before issuing a two-out walk to Pedro Alvarez to end his night. Philip Pfeifer recorded the final out of the frame by getting Chance Sisco to fly to center.

Whether it was the nine-day layoff between starts because of the inclement weather or due to a rising pitch count, Wright noted that he felt he was running out of gas in the sixth.

"I definitely noticed [the no-hitter], but at the end of the day, your job is just to give your team a chance to win," Wright said. "That's really what I did and I wanted to see how long I could go and keep a zero on the board. I kind of felt myself getting tired in that [sixth] inning and I tried to maybe make too perfect of a pitch, and that's kind of where I ran into some walks -- that's where the runs came."

MiLB include

Whether or not he made a little history in the start, Wright said he was happy to keep his team in the game and, in turn, pick up his first win in his first try in the International League. Now in the final stretch drive in the season, the hurler hopes he can keep the momentum going that he's picked up since the beginning of July.

"I'm trying to remain consistent," Wright said. "I feel like I've gotten a feel of all four pitches when I need. So now it's trying to remain consistent and work deep in games -- save the bullpen arms. I'm just trying to eliminate really bad outings and control damage even if I don't have my stuff that day."

Video: Mullins breaks up no-no

Hitless through 7 1/3 innings, Norfolk broke through when Mullins singled softly to second base in the eighth. Wes Parsons recorded a three-inning save, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Braves No. 4 prospect Austin Riley supported Wright with two doubles and three RBIs, while Carlos Franco belted his 15th homer, a solo shot.