Cristian Pache may be leaving big league camp, but at least he went out with a bang.After homering in his last game, MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect was reassigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. The Braves also optioned William Contreras, Tucker Davidson and Philip Pfeifer to the Stripers.

Pache got off to a slow start at camp, going 2-for-13 (.154) in six February games. But his hitting picked up as the calendar changed. The 21-year-old outfielder went 5-for-13 (.385) with two extra-base hits and three RBIs in his final seven contests, splitting time between starting and coming in as a defensive replacement.

With three well-above-average tools in his speed, fielding and arm, Pache is the fourth-ranked outfielder in baseball. After finishing 2019 with Gwinnett, the Dominican Republic native could force his way into the outfield in Atlanta, which currently features Ronald Acuña Jr. , Marcell Ozuna and Ender Inciarte with Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall ready off the bench and Austin Riley splitting time between the International and National leagues.

After finishing last season at Double-A Mississippi, Contreras got a small taste of Grapefruit League action. The Braves' No. 9 prospect went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout in four games. Behind the plate, Contreras threw out one would-be basestealer in two attempts.

The left-handed Davidson (No. 10) made five appearances this spring, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA, five strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.

In his second big league camp, Pfeifer (No. 28) notched a 1.23 ERA with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 7 1/3 innings across seven appearances. The southpaw earned a save in his one opportunity.

Indians reassign Jones

Cleveland also made moves on Wednesday, reassigning No. 42 overall prospect Nolan Jones , along with 12 others.

Jones had a tough Grapefruit League campaign stats-wise, going 1-for-12 (.083) with seven walks and nine strikeouts in nine games. The third baseman reached Double-A Akron in the second half of his fourth full season.

The Indians also reassigned pitchers Argenis Angulo , Kyle Dowdy , Jared Robinson , Dalbert Siri and Jordan Stephens ; outfielders Will Benson (Indians No. 25 prospect), Mitch Longo , Connor Marabell and Ka'ai Tom ; infielders Ernie Clement (No. 28), Wilson Garcia and Tyler Krieger ; and catcher Gavin Collins .

Kelsie Heneghan is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kelsie_Heneghan.