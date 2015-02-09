Meadows' hat trick sends Bulls to playoffs

Meadows recorded his first career three-homer game and tied his personal best with five RBIs as Triple-A Durham beat Charlotte, 9-4, at BB&T Ballpark to clinch its second straight International League South Division title.

Three weeks ago, Austin Meadows was just settling in with the Rays organization when he recorded his first two-homer game in dramatic fashion. On Wednesday night, he took things one step further when his new teammates needed it most.

A year ago, the Bulls rode the South Division title to their second Governors' Cup in five years. They also won the Triple-A National Championship Game, posting a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over Memphis.

Meadows got off to a quick start on his milestone night, launching a 3-2 pitch from 20th-ranked White Sox prospect Jordan Stephens (3-7) over the right field wall with two outs in the first inning. After he poked an RBI single to right in the third, the 2013 first-round pick smacked a two-run shot to right off the right-hander in the fifth to give Durham a 6-2 lead.

On Aug. 11, Meadows came through in the clutch, blasting a two-out, two-run shot to give the Bulls a 10-9 triumph over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In his first shot at a three-homer game, the 23-year-old outfielder jumped on a 2-1 offering from reliever Carson Fulmer for a leadoff jack in the seventh.

Meadows stepped up in the ninth with a chance to record the IL's first four-homer game in seven years but was plunked by reliever Caleb Frare. The left-hander was ejected along with Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek.

Meadows is hitting .319/.370/.670 with 10 homers in 27 games with the Bulls. He was acquired from the Pirates at the Trade Deadline along with right-hander Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named for right-hander Chris Archer. The Georgia native made his Major League debut May 18 with Pittsburgh, where he put up a .292/.327/.468 slash line in 49 games. Before exhausting his eligibility, he was the Pirates' second-ranked prospect.

The three-homer game is the first for the Bulls since Richie Shaffer recorded a hat trick on June 12, 2015, against Louisville.

Adam Moore collected three hits, including a two-run homer, for Durham. Ryan Weber (9-6) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Ryan Cordell homered, singled and scored twice for Charlotte, while Eloy Jimenez -- MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect -- singled in five trips to the plate.