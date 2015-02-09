Orioles obtain Yanks' Tate, Triple-A duo

The deal comes a week after the Orioles dealt another All-Star , third baseman Manny Machado, to the Dodgers for five prospects, including four players that now rank among the club's Top 30 , most notably No. 84 overall prospect Yusniel Diaz.

Baltimore traded All-Star closer Zach Britton to the Yankees for three pitching prospects: ninth-ranked Dillon Tate, No. 15 Cody Carroll and left-hander Josh Rogers.

Still a week away from the non-waiver Trade Deadline, the Orioles decided to take another leap forward in their rebuild.

The American League East rivals hooked up on a trade at last year's deadline that netted Baltimore its No. 16 prospect, right-hander Yefry Ramirez, for international bonus money. No international money will change hands in Tuesday's deal.

Tate, a 24-year-old right-hander, was a late scratch from his scheduled start for Double-A Trenton on Tuesday night against Hartford. It was supposed to be his first outing back from the disabled list from a right quad strain, an injury that prevented him from starting the Eastern League All-Star Game on July 12.

"They just called me into the office and told me I wouldn't be starting tonight because of a trade potentially happening," Tate told The Trentonian. "At the moment, when I was getting called into the office, I thought [a trade] was a possibility, yeah. But before that, no, I wasn't really thinking about the whole thing."

In 15 starts for the Thunder, Tate is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 82 2/3 innings. He ranks fifth in the league with a 1.11 WHIP and .218 opponents' batting average and has allowed two earned runs or fewer 10 times.

The deal is not the first involving Tate since he was drafted fourth overall by the Rangers in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder headlined the Yankees' return for outfielder Carlos Beltran in a 2016 deadline deal that also landed right-handers Nick Green and Erik Swanson in New York.

"I wouldn't say I was ill-equipped last time I was traded, but I would say I am a little bit more prepared this time going through," he told the newspaper. "It's just because I understand the process a little bit more now."

The 25-year-old Carroll has been a full-time reliever at three levels over the past two seasons, making 38 bullpen appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He has a 3-0 record and 2.38 ERA with the RailRiders, converting nine of 12 save opportunities. The 2015 22nd-rounder averaged 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a .184 opponents' batting average.

Carroll dealt with a littany of injuries through high school and at Southern Mississippi, but he's avoided any trips to the disabled list in the Minor Leagues. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander earned midseason All-Star honors each of the past three seasons.

After missing the final three months of the 2017 campaign with bone spurs in his pitching elbow, Rogers has been a reliable member of the RailRiders rotation in his first year in the International League. The left-hander has a 3.85 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 83 strikeouts over a career-high 109 1/3 innings in 19 starts this season.

He recorded his first career complete-game shutout on May 11, tossing a seven-inning four-hitter against Rochester. The 24-year-old University of Louisville product reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time as a pro in his second IL start on April 12, fanning 10 over seven frames against Charlotte.

Rogers lost five of six decisions over nine starts in June and July, compiling a 5.85 ERA over 47 2/3 innings during that span.

Tate was assigned to Double-A Bowie, while Carroll and Rogers will report to Triple-A Norfolk.