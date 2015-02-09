O's Diaz continues torrid spring hitting

Yusniel Diaz was the big name who went to Baltimore in last July's blockbuster trade that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers. Now he's trying to make a name for himself with his performance at Spring Training.

Diaz's first hit was a ground-ball single to left field in the third inning. The 22-year-old Cuba native followed that with an RBI double to left in the fifth to extend the Orioles' lead to 4-2. He came around to score later in the frame on a single by Joey Rickard. Diaz capped his day with another double to left, this time to lead off the seventh, but was stranded at third.

Fourth-ranked prospect Austin Hays went 1-for-4 out of the leadoff spot. No. 17 Cody Carroll, acquired from the Yankees as part of last year's Zach Britton trade, struck out the side in the ninth, but allowed two runs on two hits to blow the save.

Phillies No. 2 prospect Adonis Medina started and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 1 2/3 innings in the split-squad game. No. 29 Nick Maton went 1-for-2 with a double.

Phillies (ss) 11, Blue Jays 5

Outfielder Dylan Cozens enjoyed a perfect day at the plate in the drubbing of the Jays in Dunedin, going 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. The 24-year-old is 6-for-7 (.857) with two long balls and four walks through five games this spring. Enyel De Los Santos, Philly's sixth-ranked prospect, didn't fare as well on the hill, giving up four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and a walk in three innings. Top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with a double to pick up his first extra-base hit of the spring, while No. 11 overall prospect Bo Bichette was 1-for-2 with a run scored. No. 15 Jays prospect Trent Thornton struck out two and gave up two hits and a walk in two scoreless innings of relief. Box score

Red Sox 13, Nationals 5

It was a big day at the plate for Boston's hitters, but a relatively quiet one for its prospects. Third-ranked Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec walked twice, struck out once and scored a run, while No. 25 Josh Ockimey went 1-for-3 with a run and a strikeout. Top prospect Michael Chavis finished 0-for-1 with a free pass and a run scored. No. 19 Denyi Reyes gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks in two frames. Top Nats prospect Victor Robles struck out twice and walked on an 0-for-3 day out of the leadoff spot for the visitors. No. 30 Kyle McGowin surrendered four earned runs on four hits and a walk in his lone inning. Box score

Astros 7, Marlins 5

Houston's No. 6 prospect J.B. Bukauskas struck out three over a pair of scoreless innings and Abraham Toro homered as the Astros edged Miami in Palm Beach. Bukauskas, Houston's first-round pick in 2017, came out of the bullpen in the third and worked around a hit and a walk to earn a hold. Toro, a 22-year-old third baseman, went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth. Marlins No. 27 prospect Austin Dean went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Box score

Tigers 7, Braves 6

Willi Castro and Dustin Peterson homered for Detroit, which withstood a four-run ninth from Atlanta at Champion Stadium. Castro, the Tigers' No 7 prospect, hit a solo shot in the fourth -- his first of the spring -- after No. 29 Peterson launched a three-run drive in the first off Braves No. 4 prospect Touki Toussaint. Toussaint was charged with five runs on four hits and a walk in one inning to suffer the loss. Fifth-ranked Atlanta prospect Austin Riley and Drew Lugbauer (No. 29) contributed a hit and a run apiece. Right-hander Ian Anderson, the Braves' No. 3 prospect, allowed one run on two hits and a walk in one inning. Box score

Yankees 8, Pirates 6

Thairo Estrada, New York's No. 19 prospect, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in relief of Troy Tulowitzki at shortstop in the win over the visiting Pirates. Pittsburgh's No. 15 prospect, Will Craig singled twice and scored, lifting his spring average to .333. Box score

Mets 3, Cardinals 2

Top Mets prospect Pete Alonso didn't go yard, but he singled twice and drove in a pair of runs as New York edged host St. Louis in Palm Beach. New York's No. 6 prospect David Peterson fanned two in a scoreless seventh. Dylan Carlson (No. 8) and Edmundo Sosa (No. 12) both doubled in the loss for the Cardinals. Box score

Offseason MiLB include

Royals 3, Padres 2

No. 23 overall prospect Luis Urias paired up with No. 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. as double-play partners, and the second baseman displayed his power. Urias belted a two-run homer in the third to provide San Diego's only offense of the afternoon. It was his first Cactus League home run of the spring. Tatis finished 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. No. 26 overall prospect Francisco Mejia started at catcher and went 1-for-2 with a free pass. No. 74 prospect Logan Allen fanned one and allowed one hit over two innings in relief. Right-hander Cal Quantrill suffered the loss after surrendering two earned runs on four hits in a pair of frames. No. 7 Royals prospect Nicky Lopez doubled and drove in a pair for the victors while No. 24 Sam McWilliams gave up one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings. Box score

Athletics 10, Cubs 3

No. 9 A's prospect Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run triple and scored on a wild pitch as part of Oakland's six-run sixth inning in the blowout. No. 18 Parker Dunshee gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth. Chicago's No. 20 prospect Trent Giambrone went 1-for-2 as the only ranked prospect from the club to appear in the contest. Box score

Mariners 8, White Sox 3

Productivity was contagious across Seattle's lineup. Seventh-ranked Kyle Lewis clubbed a two-run shot to left-center in the eighth off Chicago left-hander Jordan Guerrero. The homer plated No. 5 prospect Julio Rodriguez, who reached on an infield single. Two batters later, No. 11 Braden Bishop also took Guerrero deep with a solo blast that cleared the left-field wall. No. 12 Shed Long drove in a run with an RBI single up the middle and Jake Fraley -- the organization's 14th-ranked prospect -- tripled, singled and scored a run. Third-ranked Mariners prospect Justin Dunn fired two scoreless frames, allowing one hit with one punchout. The No. 91 overall prospect has not yielded a run through his first two outings of the spring (three innings total). For the White Sox, No. 47 overall prospect Nick Madrigal drew a four-pitch walk and No. 29 Jordan Stephens allowed an earned run on three hits and one free pass with two strikeouts over two innings. Box score

Dodgers 7, Rockies 7

Colorado's top two prospects, Brendan Rodgers and Colton Welker, had big days at the plate. Rodgers, starting at third base, went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs before being replaced by Welker, who hit a two-run homer -- his second of the spring -- in the eighth. No. 26 prospect Bret Boswell also tripled and scored for the Rockies. Box score

D-backs 10, Indians 7

Top-ranked Arizona prospect Jazz Chisholm singled through the right side in the eighth and scored from second on Yasmany Tomas' two-run single later in the frame. No. 11 prospect Andy Young went 1-for-2. Oscar Mercado recorded a hit for the second straight day for the Indians. Cleveland's No. 19 prospect is hitting .364 this spring. Box score

Rangers 10, Angels 6

Texas' No. 12 prospect Eli White led off and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Fifth-ranked Jonathan Hernandez walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief. No. 17 prospect C.D. Pelham allowed four runs on two hits and two walks in one inning. No. 25 Jordan Romano allowed one hit and walked one in one frame, and 29th-ranked Jeffrey Springs struck out the side but walked three batters in his lone inning. Box score

Giants 6, Brewers (ss) 2

San Francisco's No. 27 prospect Drew Ferguson went 1-for-1 with a two-run single and a walk. Melvin Adon (Giants No. 19 prospect), Garrett Williams (No. 20) and Sam Coonrod (No. 30) all tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Adon struck out two, Coonrod fanned the side and walked one and Williams struck out one and walked one. Ninth-ranked Brewers prospect Jacob Nottingham went 1-for-3 while No. 12 Marcos Diplan allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. Box score

Brewers (ss) 10, Reds 8

Tony Santillan, Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect, served up a solo homer to Mike Moustakas and issued one walk over 1 1/3 innings. No. 19 Jimmy Herget delivered two perfect innings with a pair of whiffs. Reds No. 2 prospect Taylor Trammell and No. 13 TJ Friedl each drew walks. Cincinnati dinged Brewers No. 9 prospect Zack Brown for four runs, but only one earned, over two innings. He yielded three hits, struck out three and didn't issue any walks. No. 10 Payton Henry stole a base and scored a run, and 13th-ranked Troy Stokes Jr. also crossed the plate once. Box score