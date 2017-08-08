Breazeale, Mendoza among NYPL All-Stars

The trio of prospects will headline the South All-Star squad when it takes on the North on Aug. 15 at Tri-City's Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and returns to Troy, New York for the first time since 2008.

Orioles prospect Ben Breazeale, Phillies outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz and Cardinals third baseman Evan Mendoza were among those selected Tuesday for the New York-Penn League All-Star Game.

Breazeale, voted to the team as a designated hitter, currently leads the Class A Short Season circuit with 27 RBIs and .371 batting average for Aberdeen. The Orioles' seventh-round pick in June has three homers and 14 doubles in 40 games in his first season out of Wake Forest.

Ortiz is tied for second in the league with seven homers and ranks third in RBIs with 25. The 18-year-old Dominican outfielder is batting .293 with four steals and 10 doubles in 36 games for WIlliamsport.

Mendoza, the Cardinals' 11th-round pick in June, has also enjoyed a strong start to the year with a .370 average, three homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games. The 21-year-old from North Carolina State ranks second in the league in batting and RBIs behind Breazeale and leads the league with 33 runs scored.

The league's stolen base leader, Aberdeen's Kirvin Moesquit, was named to the South at second base thanks to his 22 thefts. Brooklyn's Jose Medina, who ranks second with 20 steals, also made the South roster.

The North counters with the NYPL's ERA leader in Hudson Valley's Mikey York, who is 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA in eight starts. The 21-year-old righty -- the Rays' fifth-round pick last year -- has 37 strikeouts and just eight walks in 44 frames this year for the Renegades.

Vermont's Parker Dunshee, with a 0.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 innings, highlights the North's bullpen. The 2017 seventh-round pick by the A's has walked just six batters this season.

Auburn's Jake Scudder, with a homer and 12 RBIs, made the team at first base while Hudson Valley's Bidal Brujan (2B), Vermont's Ryan Gridley (SS) and Jordan Devencenzi (C) and Lowell's Garrett Benge (3B) round out the infield. Benge, Boston's 13th-round pick in June, has 15 RBIs, and Gridley, the A's 11th-rounder this summer, has 13 RBIs.

The host ValleyCats will send two outfielders to the roster in J.J. Matijevic and Andy Pineda. Matijevic is hitting .261 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 36 games.