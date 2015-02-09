Bichette gets back in the swing of things
Top Blue Jays prospect drives in season-high five for Bisons
By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | June 20, 2019 9:22 PM
In the midst of a minor skid at the plate, Bo Bichette was back to vintage form Thursday.
Toronto's top prospect looked like his old self after collecting three knocks -- including a three-run homer and a double -- setting a season high with five RBIs and scoring twice to power Triple-A Buffalo past Indianapolis, 11-8, at Sahlen Field. The Bisons finished with 12 hits in the game and the teams combined for 23 knocks.
Video: Bisons' Bichette goes oppo
The 21-year-old entered the afternoon with one hit over his previous 12 at-bats -- a span of three games -- and reached base once over that time as his International League slash line dipped to .227/.289/.387.
However, MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect wasted no time finding his rhythm again against the Indians.
Bichette led off the opening frame with a booming double deep into center field off a 1-2 fastball from right-hander Dario Agrazal. The Florida native's time on the basepaths didn't last long as Socrates Brito hammered a dinger well beyond the fence in right-center five pitches later.
After grounding out to short in the third, Bichette stepped in against Agrazal with two on and no out in the fifth. The 2016 second-rounder made quick work of a first-pitch heater as he launched a go-ahead moonshot to right-center that gave the Bisons a 5-3 lead.
Bichette batted for a second time in the fifth and capped off an eight-run frame for Buffalo with a two-out, two-RBI single to left. The knock came on the first offering he saw from No. 7 Pirates prospect Luis Escobar. The 6-foot, 185-pound shortstop needed a triple for a cycle, but fell short of the milestone after losing an eight-pitch battle against righty Jesus Liranzo by striking out swinging in the seventh
The five RBIs tied a career high for Bichette, who drove in five runs last year on July 28 with Double-A New Hampshire and also in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 1, 2016.
The two-time MiLB.com Organization All-Star has five multi-hit efforts through through 21 International League games this season and is sporting a .250/.307/.450 slash line with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored in that span.
The two-time All-Star Futures Game selection suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch on April 22 and missed six weeks of action before beginning a rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Dunedin on June 7. After appearing in four Florida State League games -- and breaking out with a 4-for-5 performance on June 11 -- Bichette rejoined the Bisons on June 12.
Left-hander Ryan Feierabend (4-2) notched the victory after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while whiffing seven over six innings. Southpaw Matt Dermody worked around a hit while fanning two in a scoreless frame of relief.
Jordan Patterson went yard, doubled and scored twice for Buffalo, while Richard Urena finished with a triple, a single, two RBIs and a run.
Agrazal (4-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 4 2/3 frames.
Cole Tucker went yard twice and finished with three RBIs. Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked prospect Kevin Kramer, No. 8 Jason Martin and Eric Wood collected a pair of hits apiece for the Indians. Martin and Wood both doubled, drove in a run and scored. Darnell Sweeney contributed a two-RBI single and Logan Hill added a solo shot.
Rob Terranova is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RobTnova24. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More