Keller twirls Thunder's second no-no of year

Brian Keller has posted a 1.01 WHIP in 48 2/3 innings across two levels this season. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)

By Kelsie Heneghan and Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | August 1, 2019 7:02 PM

Brian Keller missed the first two-and-a-half months of the season with an arm injury. But he's made up for lost time. The Yankees right-hander threw a seven-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk as Double-A Trenton blanked Altoona, 2-0, in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Gameday box score Keller (3-1) worked efficiently, with eight at-bats lasting fewer than three pitches. The 25-year-old was perfect every inning except the second, when Logan Hill worked a walk and Bligh Madris reached on a fielder's choice. Keller threw 53 of his 70 pitches for strikes. 2019 Minor League milestones The milestone marked the second no-hitter of the season for Trenton. On June 24 when Deivi Garcia, Domingo Acevedo and Daniel Alvarez shut Reading down for nine innings. It also marked the sixth no-hitter in franchise history. Following one rehab start for Class A Short Season Staten Island, Keller sports a 2.32 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 10 walks in 42 2/3 innings over seven starts with the Thunder.

