Conley anchors Ports' no-hitter

The right-handed starter went six innings, allowing four walks and striking out six, en route to the Ports' 11-0 win over Rancho Cucamonga at Banner Island Ballpark. Conley threw 55 of his 93 pitches for strikes in the first no-hitter in the California League this season.

Bryce Conley, Eric Marinez and Jake Bray combined on the 15th no-hitter in Class A Advanced Stockton's history and the first one since 1990 on Monday night. They got a big assist from rehabbing Oakland catcher Nick Hundley.

Making his fourth start for Stockton after being promoted from Class A Beloit on July 7, Conley (3-0) retired five straight to begin the game before 27th-ranked Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas worked a walk. He answered by whiffing Starling Heredia to end the second inning.

Leading off the third, the 24-year-old issued a base on balls to Hunter Feduccia, who was cut down trying to steal by Hundley. Conley sat down the next six before Vargas walked on four pitches with one out in the fifth.

The only other Quakes batter to reach against the 6-foot-3, 200-pound hurler was Dodgers No. 7 prospect Jeter Downs, who walked with two outs in the sixth.

Through 19 innings with Stockton, Conley has allowed four runs -- three earned -- on eight hits and 10 walks while punching out 19.

Marinez, the A's No. 30 prospect, struck out five in two innings of perfect relief. Right-hander Bray finished the gem. sandwiching strikeouts of Deacon Liput and Marcus Chiu around a one-out walk to Downs in the ninth before coaxing Donovan Casey to pop out to first baseman Alfonso Rivas for the final out.

Trace Loehr reached base in all five plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with a walk. He hit a three-run homer, his third, in the fifth and finished with four RBIs.

Fourth-ranked A's prospect Lazaro Armenteros had two hits and scored once. No. 10 Jeremy Eierman chipped in two hits, crossed the plate twice and drove in a run. Hundley added two hits, punctuated by an RBI double that got the Ports on the board in the third, and scored two runs. Jonah Bride also had two base knocks, including an RBI single in the eighth, and two runs.

Dodgers No. 18 prospect Gerardo Carrillo (2-6) went just 2 1/3 innings, yielding one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out three.

It was the team's first no-hitter since April 15, 1990, when Michael Ignasiak and Doug Henry combined on a seven-inning feat against San Jose.