Mize magnificent again for Lakeland

Detroit's top prospect delivered a career-long seven scoreless innings Wednesday for Class A Advanced Lakeland. He faced one over the minimum while allowing one hit, a walk and striking out out six as the Flying Tigers walked off with a 1-0 win over the Cardinals at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

All three of Mize's starts this season have proven to be the longest outings of his pro career. The Tigers kept a tight leash on the No. 1 pick following last year's Draft, as the right-hander totaled 13 2/3 innings in five games. He's already surpassed that mark, respectively hurling five, six and seven frames in his first three starts of 2019.

MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect has turned in two scoreless efforts thus far and has yielded one earned run for a 0.50 ERA.

On Wednesday, Chase Pinder led off the game with an infield single. Mize did not allow another knock for the remainder of the game and retired nine in a row before he walked Zach Kirtley on four pitches -- the first free pass he surrendered of the season -- to begin the fourth. The Auburn product promptly induced a double-play grounder from St. Louis' No. 30 prospect Nick Dunn, sat down the next 10 Cardinals to face him and ended his night by fanning 22nd-ranked Luken Baker.

The 21-year-old leads the Florida State League in punchouts and ranks second in ERA to Fort Myers' Bryan Sammons, who sports a perfect 0.00 ERA.

But Mize didn't factor into the decision after he exited a scoreless game. Austin Athmann provided the lone offense of the contest by blasting a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth.