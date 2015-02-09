Greene packs a punch in scoreless start

This spring, Greene had surrendered 15 runs on 21 hits and 10 walks while striking out 18 over 9 2/3 innings through five starts. But nothing about the 2017 second overall Draft pick's start on Saturday night against Class A Peoria was slow.

The Reds organization has been taking things slowly with Hunter Greene. The team's second-ranked 2 prospect totaled 14 innings in his first eight starts dating to last season.

Greene threw four scoreless innings in the longest start of his brief Minor League career, yielding two hits and striking out five while topping 100 mph on the Fifth Third Field radar gun multiple times. He left with a three-run lead, but Dayton dropped a 4-3 decision to the visiting Chiefs.

MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect sat down the first six batters, largely with the help of his fastball. Greene threw his impressive heater -- with much success -- on 47 of his first 48 pitches. He surrendered his first hit on a leadoff single in the third to Nick Plummer and another two batters later to Edwin Figuera. But with runners on the corners, he picked off Figuera at first and struck out Cardinals No. 29 prospect Scott Hurst to end the inning.

Greene worked in his breaking pitches and had the Chiefs off-balance. He capped his outing with back-to-back strikeouts, including a final pitch that was clocked at 100 mph.

Andy Sugilio put the Dragons on the board first with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and Reds No. 6 prospect Jeter Downs followed with a solo shot in the second.

Peoria tied it in the seventh and took the lead in the ninth as Bryce Denton raced home on a wild pitch by John Ghyzel (2-2).