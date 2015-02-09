Reds' Wynne whiffs 17 in second pro start

Wynne struck out 17 batters while allowing just one hit over eight innings to lead Rookie Advanced Greeneville to a 2-0 victory over Burlington at Burlington Athletic Stadium. The 17 punchouts tied Florida's Philip Pfeifer for the most in a single game this season. Pfeifer hit the mark on July 18 against Palm Beach.

A little over two months ago, Randy Wynne wasn't in the Minor Leagues. But on Tuesday, he turned in one of the best outings of any professional pitcher this season.

The Cincinnati right-hander was perfect in the first inning -- literally. Wynne sat down the top of the Burlington order on strikes, dealing just three pitches in each at-bat. It was the third immaculate inning of the series, as Greeneville's Jose Salvador and Burlington's Drew Parrish each recorded one Sunday.

The lone blemish of the 26-year-old's outing came in the second, when he surrendered a two-out single to William Hancock up the middle. No one else reached base until the seventh, when Michael Massey got to first on a dropped third strike. Wynne, who had struck out the first two Royals, then got David Hollie looking in the next at-bat for his fourth strikeout of the inning.

The Missouri Baptist product fanned six of the last seven batters he faced, catching Raymond Lopez looking for No. 17. That was the highest total of any Appalachian League hurler since David Francis rang up 16 for Danville on July 22, 2008.

Through 11 appearances with Greeneville, Wynne's ERA sits at 2.98. He's struck out 46 batters over 45 1/3 innings since signing on with the Reds.