Pfeifer provides fire on mound for Frogs

The left-handed Atlanta prospect worked around three hits over a career-long eight scoreless frames to pace Class A Advanced Florida past Palm Beach, 4-2, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Pfeifer threw 73 of his 94 pitches for strikes and the only runner to reach third base while he was on the hill came after a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth. The 17 strikeouts marked a career high for the 2015 third-rounder, who spent most of his career coming out of the bullpen. Pfeifer made his 136th professional appearance, but only his 15th start -- 12 of them came this season. The 27-year-old's previous high-water mark for strikeouts was on June 30, when he whiffed 11 over 7 2/3 innings at Tampa.

Against the Cardinals, Pfeifer retired the first nine batters he faced, striking out seven -- including the side in the third on 13 pitches. He worked around a leadoff single in the fourth by Dennis Ortega when Juan Yepez successfully executed a sacrifice bunt, top Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman grounded out to second and No. 21 Luken Baker went down swinging.

Pfeifer sat down 10 of the next 11 hitters he faced -- seven via punchout. The only blemish in that stretch was a two-out single to center by Ortega.

In the eighth, the Vanderbilt product yielded a leadoff double to Zack Gahagan before ending his outing with three straight strikeouts on 13 pitches.

Atlanta's 29th-ranked prospect Riley Delgado lined a two-RBI double down the line in left during a three-run eighth for Florida. He crossed the plate on a forceout back to the mound by Kevin Josephina. Brett Langhorne and Shean Michel chipped in a pair of hits and a run apiece.

Ortega finished 3-for-4 and scored on an ground-rule double by Gorman in the ninth. Imeldo Diaz drove in Palm Beach's other run with a single to right later in the inning. But righty Sean McLaughlin locked down the last out to pick up his third save.